UKSSSC Answer Key 2020-21 for Abkari/Parvartan Siphai and JE Out @sssc.uk.gov.in, Submit Objection before 19 Jan 2021

UKSSSC Answer Key 2020-21 for Abkari/Parvartan Siphai and JE: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has uploaded the answer key of written exam for the post of Pravartan Siphai (Enforcement Sepoy) (Post Code - 84), Abkari Siphai (Excise Sepoy) (Post Code - 86), and Junior Engineer (Post Code - 52). Candidates who appeared in the exam can download UKSSSC Abkari/Parvartan Siphai Answer Key and UKSSSC JE Answer Key from the official website i.e. sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Answer Key Links are also given below. Candidates can also download UKSSSC Abkari Answer Key and Other, directly, through the link:

Candidates having objection, if any, against any answer can submit their objection through online mode on or before 19 January 2021 on official website - uksssconlineobjection.in on or directly through the link available below:

How to Download UKSSSC Answer Key 2020 for Abkari/Parvartan Siphai and JE?

Go to the official website of UKSSSC i.e. sssc.uk.gov.in Click on ‘ANSWER KEY FOR ALL EXAM AND ONLINE OBJECTION’ given at the left corner of the homepage A new window will open where you need click on the link ‘ANSWER KEYS FOR JE(E&M)' OR 'ANSWER KEYS FOR ABKARI/PARVARTAN SIPAHII' Download UKSSSC Abkari/Parvartan Answer Key PDF or UKSSSC JE Answer Key PDF You can also raise objection, if any, on - uksssconlineobjection.in

The commission had conducted the exam for Enforcement Soldier and Excise Soldier on 10 January 2021 (Sunday) from 2 PM to 4 PM and for Jr Engineer on 10 January 2021 (Sunday) from 10 AM to 12 PM.

