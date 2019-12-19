Search

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020: 316 Vacancies Notified in Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 Notification is out. Check details here.

Dec 19, 2019 09:37 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020
UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020:  Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), Dehradun, Uttrakhand has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Forest Guard. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 3 February 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Starting date of online application for UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020: 23 December 2019
  • Last date for submission of application for UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020: 3 February 2020
  • Last date of submission of application fee: 5 February 2020
  • Written Test: Month April 2020

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Forester – 316 Posts

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates Should have passed Intermediate (Seven in Agriculture or Science) or all level examination from recognized school or council.

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 28 years

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale – Rs. 29200-92300 (Level – 5)

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure
Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test and physical efficiency test.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website 

Physical Qualification:

  • Men: 163 cm
  • Women: 150 cm
  • Male (Chest Expansion) – 5 less extensions on chest

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply for UKSSSC Forester Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before on or before 3 February 2020. Candidates can check the hyperlinked links for more details.

Latest Government Jobs:

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 18 Technical Officer, Scientific Officer and Other Posts

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2020: Apply Online @joinindianarmy.nic.in by 19 January

BSMFC Recruitment 2020: 243 Vacancies for Recovery Agent Posts, 10th Pass Apply

National Housing Bank Recruitment 2019 for Executive Director (Special Grade) Post

OUAT Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2019-20 for SRF Post, Interview on January 15

JIPMER Recruitment 2020, 107 Vacancies for JE, Nursing Officer and Other Posts, Apply @jipmer.edu.in

Job Summary
NotificationUKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020: 316 Vacancies Notified in Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission
Notification DateDec 19, 2019
Last Date of SubmissionFeb 3, 2020
Official URLhttp://www.sssc.uk.gov.in/
Citydehradun
StateUttarakhand
CountryIndia
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Secondary
Functional Administration

Related Stories