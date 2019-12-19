UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020: 316 Vacancies Notified in Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), Dehradun, Uttrakhand has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Forest Guard. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 3 February 2020.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application for UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020: 23 December 2019

Last date for submission of application for UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020: 3 February 2020

Last date of submission of application fee: 5 February 2020

Written Test: Month April 2020

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Forester – 316 Posts

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates Should have passed Intermediate (Seven in Agriculture or Science) or all level examination from recognized school or council.

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 28 years

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale – Rs. 29200-92300 (Level – 5)

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test and physical efficiency test.

Download Official Notification PDF Here



Online Application Link



Official Website



Physical Qualification:

Men: 163 cm

Women: 150 cm

Male (Chest Expansion) – 5 less extensions on chest

UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for UKSSSC Forester Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before on or before 3 February 2020. Candidates can check the hyperlinked links for more details.

