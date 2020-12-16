UKSSSC Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari Admit Card 2020 Out @uksssconline.in, Download Livestock Dissemination Officer, Overseer/Demonstrator & Inspector Hall Ticket Here

UKSSSC Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari Admit Card 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has activated the link of the admit card of Online Exam for the post of Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari (Livestock Dissemination Officer, Overseer/Demonstrator and Inspector) on its website i.e. sssc.uk.gov.in. Candidates can download UKSSSC Admit Card from the official website - uksssconline.in.

UKSSSC Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari Admit Card Link is also given below. Candidates can also download UKSSSC Livestock Dissemination Officer Admit Card , directly, through the link:

UKSSSC Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari Exam will be on 21 December 2020 (Monday), 22 December 2020 (Tuesday) and 23 December 2020 (Wednesday) in two shifts i.e. Morning Shift from 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM and Noon Shift from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Go to official website of of UKSSSC i.e. https://uksssconline.in Enter your ‘Application Number and Date of Birth’ Click on ‘View Hall Ticket’ Download UKSSSC Pashudhan Admit Card 2020

UKSSSC Pashudhan Admit Card link along with other details being sent on your registered email Id. Application Id has been sent on candidates registered Mobile Number. In-case of any issues candidates you can send an email at ukssschelpdesk@gmail.com with any three parameter from below along with post name/advertisement name : Registered Name, DoB, District, Mobile Number, email Id, Application Id, or Father’s Name

UKSSSC Pashudhan Prasar Adhikar Exam Pattern:

The exam will be conducted online and consists of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions of 100 marks. Each correct answer will be given 1 mark and 1/4 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the paper. Candidates will required to score a minimum of 45 marks (35% marks for SC/ST) in order to qualify the test.

A total of 149 vacancies are available for Livestock Extension Officer, Overseer / Exhibitor (Sericulture) (Sericulture Deptt.) and Inspector (Sericulture Department) Posts.