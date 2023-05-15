UP Board Class 9th Mathematics Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

UP Board Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: UP Board Syllabus for Class 9 Maths is released for the 2023-24 session. Download here the new syllabus in PDF and check the chapter-wise topics to be covered during the year.

UP Board Syllabus of Class 9 Maths 2023-24: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the syllabus for Classes 9th-12th which is to be applicable for the current academic session 2023-24. The new UP Board syllabus is instrumental to students in planning their studies and exam preparations in the most fruitful way that would ultimately lead them to a good score in their final exam results. We have provided the Class 9th Mathematics Syllabus prescribed by UPMSP for the 2023-24 session here. The UP Board Class 9 Maths Syllabus mentions the detailed list of topics, unit-wise weightage, exam pattern, criteria of internal assessment and other curriculum related information. The syllabus is broadly divided into six units. Names of these units and weightage assigned to them are as follows:

Unit Marks 1. Number Systems 12 2. Algebra 22 3. Coordinate Geometry 04 4. Geometry 16 5. Mensuration 12 6. Statistics 04 Total 70

Note: Project work will contribute 30 marks towards the final results.

Checking and analysing the syllabus is quite essential for students to make the right strategy to study the subject effectively. You can check and download the full syllabus in PDF from the link provided in this article below:

UP Board Class 9 Maths Course Structure 2023-24

Unit 1: Number Systems

Unit 2: Algebra

Unit 3: Coordinate Geometry

Unit 4: Geometry

Unit 5: Mensuration

Unit 6: Statistics

Internal Assessment and Project Work

List of Projects for UP Board Class 9 Mathematics

