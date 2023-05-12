UP Board Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24 PDF: Download Subject-Wise Curriculum Here

UP Board Syllabus 2023-24 Class 9: UP Board Class 9 Syllabus of all subjects for the academic session 2023-24 has been released. Download from here the subject-wise PDFs of the syllabus of all subjects of Class 9 of UP Board.

UP Board Class 9th Syllabus 2023-24: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the new syllabus for Class 9 students that will be applicable for the 2023-24 session . The UPMSP Board has published the subject-wise syllabus for class 9 on its official website, upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board Class 9th Syllabus 2023-24 has all important instructions and guidelines that a students of class 9 would require for an effective study of all subjects.

Major information discussed in the UP Board Class 9 Subject-Wise Syllabus 2023-24 concerns:

Names and weightage of units into which course of a subject is divided

Names of chapters and topics prescribed under each unit

Scheme of assessment proposed for the 2023-24 session

Details and criteria of Internal Assessment in each subject

Details of practical and project work prescribed for a subject

Knowing the syllabus is quite essential for students to structure their study plan in the most appropriate manner that would help them read and prepare the right stuff for their exam preparations hence helping them to secure high marks in exams.

To help Class 9 students of UP Board fetch the right information and appropriate contents, we have provided below the CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24 in a subject-wise PDF format. This syllabus is the same released by the board for the current academic session 2023-24 on its website. Students can directly download the syllabus of the relevant subjects from this article and start their preparation for the UP Board Class 9 Exam 2023-24.

Check UP Board Class 9th Subject-Wise Syllabus 2023-24

Download syllabus of all subjects of class 9 of UP Board from the links given below:

About UP Board/UPMSP

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is the board of education in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. It is responsible for conducting the Standard 10 examination (or secondary school level examination) and Standard 12 examination (or inter college level examination) of Uttar Pradesh. The 10th level exams are termed as the High school examination and the 12th level exams of UP Board are called Intermediate examination. UPMSP was established in 1921 and is headquartered in Prayagraj (earlier known as Allahabad). It is one of the largest boards of education in India in terms of number of students. UPMSP is also responsible for creating and regulating the curriculum for Classes 9th and 11th of UP Board.

