UP Board Class 9th Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Download UPMSP 9th Class Hindi Syllabus in PDF

UP Board Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: UP Board Class 9 Hindi Syllabus for the 2023-24 session is available in this article. Download the UPMSP 9th Class Hindi Syllabus to know new course structure and exam pattern for UP Board Class 9 Hindi.

UPMSP Class 9th Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the subject-wise syllabus for Class 9 for the new academic session 2023-24. The UP Board Syllabus is going to be very useful to understand the structure of course that includes details of prescribed topics, section-wise weightage, criteria of internal assessment, names of chapters and books to follow in the 2023-24 session. In this article, we are going to discuss the detailed syllabus of UP Board Class 9 Hindi. UP Board Syllabus of Class 9 Hindi will help you know the list of topics that need to be covered for each section employed for the 2023-24 session. The syllabus is divided into two sections - खण्ड क and खण्ड ख. Both sections will be patterned as follows:

Section A (खण्ड क) Objective Questions 20 Marks Section B (खण्ड ख) Descriptive Questions 50 Marks

First section will have 5 questions and each question will have a specific number of sub-questions.

Second section will have total 10 questions.

By going through the UP Board Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24, students will get to know the following important details:

Sections-wise marks distribution

Type of questions specified for each section

Names of chapters prescribed for 2023-24

Criteria of internal assessment

Prescribed textbooks for UP Board Class 9 Hindi

We have provided below the UP Board Class 9th Hindi Syllabus 2023-24 which students must check to know the latest course structure and examination scheme. You can check and download the syllabus in PDF from the direct link provided in this article below:

UP Board Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24

There will be one year-end exam of UP Board Class 9 Hindi for 70 marks and 30 marks will be kept for internal assessment. Check sestion-wise syllabus below.

UP Board Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Section A

UP Board Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Section B

UP Board Class 9 Hindi Internal Assessment 2023-24

There are three criterion suggested for internal assessment of students for UP Board Class 9 Hindi. These are mentioned below:

1. First Internal Assessment (Oral Expression Based) – August (10 Marks)

2. Second Internal Assessment(Creative Writing Based) – December (10 Marks)

3. Four Monthly Tests- 10 Marks

First Monthly Test (MCQs Based) - May Second Monthly Test (Descriptive Questions Based) - July Third Monthly Test (MCQs Based) - November Fourth Monthly Test (Descriptive Questions Based) - December

The sum of the marks obtained in all four monthly tests should be converted into 10 Marks.

Names of chapters prescribed for UP Board Class 9 Hindi

Hindi Prose

Hindi Poetry

Hindi Sanskrit

Download PDF of the full syllabus from the link provided below:

