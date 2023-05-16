UP Board Class 9th Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

UP Board Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-24: Find here the Class 9 Science Syllabus by UPMSP for the current academic session 2023-24. Go through the syllabus to know the latest course structure, list of topics prescribed by the board for Class 9 Science subject.

UP Board 9th Class Science Syllabus 2023-24: Science in Class 9 is one of the mainstream or mandatory subjects that opens doors to several favourable fields in view of higher studies and career. Therefore, students have to work hard and smart at the same time to grasp the basics of the subject which would help them in the long run. They should plan their studies meticulously to score maximum marks in the UP Board Class 9 Science Exam. Here, UP Board Class 9 Science Syllabus can help you reduce your stress and guide you through your exam preparations in the right manner. The UP Board Class 9 Science Syllabus mentions the essential details like unit-wise weightage, course contents, exam pattern, list of experiments for practical work and criteria of internal assessment for the current academic session, 2023-24.

The UP Board Class 9 Science Syllabus is divided into four units which are based on the following themes:

Unit Marks 1. Matter - Its Nature and Behaviour 20 2. Organization in the living world 20 3. Motion, force and work 25 4. Food Production 05 Total 70 Internal Assessment 30 Grand Total 100

Note: Annual theory paper will be conducted for 70 marks while practical/project work will contribute 30 marks towards the final result.

Checking and analysing the syllabus is quite essential for students to make the right strategy to study the subject effectively. You can check and download the full syllabus in PDF from the link provided in this article below:

UP Board Class 9 Science Course Structure 2023-24

Unit 1: Matter - Its Nature and Behaviour

Unit 2: Organization in the living world

Unit 3: Motion, force and work

Unit 4: Food Production

UP Board Class 9 Science Practical Work

List of Experiments

List of Project Work

Criteria of Internal Assessment

Download PDF of the full syllabus from the below given link: