UP Board Class 9th Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

UP Board Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: UP Board Syllabus for Class 9 Social Science is here which students can check to know the chapter-wise topics to cover in the current academic session. Download PDF of the full syllabus from the link mentioned in the article below.

UP Board 9th Class Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: The Class 9th Social Science Syllabus by UPMSP is vast and discusses diverse topics. The syllabus was reduced by 30% for 2022-23 and the same reduction is to be retained for the current academic session as well. So, students of UP Board Class 9 are suggested to follow the new syllabus of Social Science to read and prepare the right content for the annual exams and periodic tests.

The UP Board Class 9 SSt Syllabus 2023-24 is divided into four Units which elaborate the topics prescribed for the four sub-divisions of Social Science, namely History, Geography, Civics and Economics.

The course structure prescribed for UP Board Class 9 Social Science is as follows:

Unit Weightage I. India and the Contemporary World - I (Histroy) 20 II. Contemporary India - I (Geography) 20 III. Democratic Politics - I (Civics) 15 IV. Economics 15 Total 70 Project Work 30 Grand Total 100

Knowledge of the syllabus is quite essential as it helps you to study the subject in a systematic manner and make the right plan for the exam preparations. The detailed syllabus of UP Board Class 9 Social Science will give you an idea about the topics you will be required to study in the current academic session. The weighatge/ marking scheme mentioned in the syllabus makes it easy to decide which topics must be given more attention and time. Thus, preparing for the 2023-24 exams will be a sorted task with the UP Board Class 9 SSt Syllabus in hand. Check and download the full syllabus from this article of Jagran Josh.

UP Board Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24

Also Read: UP Board Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)

Unit 1: India and the Contemporary World - I (History)

Section I

Section II

Unit 2: Contemporary India - I (Geography)

Unit 3: Democratic Politics - I (Civics)

Unit 4: Economics

UP Board Class 9 Social Science Project Work

Internal Assessment

Download PDF of the full syllabus from the following link: