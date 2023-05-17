UP Board Class 9th Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

UP Board 9th Class Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: The Class 9th Social Science Syllabus by UPMSP is vast and discusses diverse topics. The syllabus was reduced by 30% for 2022-23 and the same reduction is to be retained for the current academic session as well. So, students of UP Board Class 9 are suggested to follow the new syllabus of Social Science to read and prepare the right content for the annual exams and periodic tests.
The UP Board Class 9 SSt Syllabus 2023-24 is divided into four Units which elaborate the topics prescribed for the four sub-divisions of Social Science, namely History, Geography, Civics and Economics.
The course structure prescribed for UP Board Class 9 Social Science is as follows:
|
Unit
|
Weightage
|
I. India and the Contemporary World - I (Histroy)
|
20
|
II. Contemporary India - I (Geography)
|
20
|
III. Democratic Politics - I (Civics)
|
15
|
IV. Economics
|
15
|
Total
|
70
|
Project Work
|
30
|
Grand Total
|
100
Knowledge of the syllabus is quite essential as it helps you to study the subject in a systematic manner and make the right plan for the exam preparations. The detailed syllabus of UP Board Class 9 Social Science will give you an idea about the topics you will be required to study in the current academic session. The weighatge/ marking scheme mentioned in the syllabus makes it easy to decide which topics must be given more attention and time. Thus, preparing for the 2023-24 exams will be a sorted task with the UP Board Class 9 SSt Syllabus in hand. Check and download the full syllabus from this article of Jagran Josh.
UP Board Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24
Unit 1: India and the Contemporary World - I (History)
Section I
Section II
Unit 2: Contemporary India - I (Geography)
Unit 3: Democratic Politics - I (Civics)
Unit 4: Economics
UP Board Class 9 Social Science Project Work
Internal Assessment
Download PDF of the full syllabus from the following link: