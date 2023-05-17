UP Board Class 9th Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

UP Board Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: UP Board Syllabus for Class 9 Social Science is here which students can check to know the chapter-wise topics to cover in the current academic session. Download PDF of the full syllabus from the link mentioned in the article below.

Download UP Board Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
Download UP Board Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

UP Board 9th Class Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: The Class 9th Social Science Syllabus by UPMSP is vast and discusses diverse topics. The syllabus was reduced by 30% for 2022-23 and the same reduction is to be retained for the current academic session as well. So, students of UP Board Class 9 are suggested to follow the new syllabus of Social Science to read and prepare the right content for the annual exams and periodic tests.

The UP Board Class 9 SSt Syllabus 2023-24 is divided into four Units which elaborate the topics prescribed for the four sub-divisions of Social Science, namely History, Geography, Civics and Economics.

The course structure prescribed for UP Board Class 9 Social Science is as follows:

Unit

Weightage

I. India and the Contemporary World - I (Histroy)

20

II. Contemporary India - I (Geography)

20

III. Democratic Politics - I (Civics)

15

IV. Economics

15

Total

70

Project Work

30

Grand Total

100

Knowledge of the syllabus is quite essential as it helps you to study the subject in a systematic manner and make the right plan for the exam preparations. The detailed syllabus of UP Board Class 9 Social Science will give you an idea about the topics you will be required to study in the current academic session. The weighatge/ marking scheme mentioned in the syllabus makes it easy to decide which topics must be given more attention and time. Thus, preparing for the 2023-24 exams will be a sorted task with the UP Board Class 9 SSt Syllabus in hand. Check and download the full syllabus from this article of Jagran Josh.

Career Counseling

UP Board Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24

Also Read: UP Board Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)

Unit 1: India and the Contemporary World - I (History)

Section I

Section II

Unit 2: Contemporary India - I (Geography)

Unit 3: Democratic Politics - I (Civics)

Unit 4: Economics

UP Board Class 9 Social Science Project Work

Internal Assessment

Download PDF of the full syllabus from the following link:

UP Board Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-2024 (PDF)

 

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next