UP Board Class 9th English Syllabus 2023-24: Download UPMSP Class 9 English Syllabus in PDF

UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2023-24:

UPMSP Class 9 English Syllabus 2023-24: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 9th English Syllabus is provided in this article. This syllabus has been released by the board for the current academic session, 2023-24. The Class 9th UP Board Syllabus of English explains the topics and subtopics to study for the year-end annual exams. By going through the complete syllabus students will get to know the following important exam-related details:

Sections-wise division of English syllabus

Format of questions to be asked under each section

Marking scheme

Names of chapters to study

Criteria of internal assessment

Prescribed textbooks for Class 9 English

We have provided below the UP Board Class 9th English Syllabus 2023-24 which students must check to know the latest course structure and examination scheme. You may check and download the syllabus in PDF from the direct link provided in this article below:

UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2023-24

There will be one question paper of 70 marks. Internal Assessment will be for 30 marks.

Reading - 10 marks

1.One short unseen passage followed by three MCQs. (3x1=3)

2.One unseen passage followed by three very short answer type questions. (3x2=6)

And one vocabulary based question (1)

Writing Skills - 10 marks

3.Letter (formal/informal)/Application . (4)

4.Descriptive paragraph/Report/ Article (based on given verbal/figurative input)in about 80-100 words. (6)

Grammar - 15 marks

5.Five MCQs based on parts of speech, tenses, articles, reordering of sentences, spellings. (5x1=5)

6.Three very short answer type questions based on narration, voice, punctuation. (3x2=6)

7.Translation of a short passage from Hindi to English. (4)

Literature - 35 marks

Beehive (23 marks)

Prose(15 marks)

8.Two MCQs based on the given extract. (2x1=2)

9.Three MCQs based on lessons. (3x1=3)

10.Two short answer type questions in about 30-40 words each. (2x3=6)

11.One long answer type question in about 60 words. (4)

Poetry - 8 marks

12.Two MCQs based on the given extract. (2x1=2)

13.One short answer type question based on poetry lessons in about 30-40 words . (3)

or

Four lines from any poem prescribed in the syllabus

14.Central idea of the given poem. (3)

Moments (12 marks)

15.Five MCQs based on prescribed lessons. (5x1=5)

16.One short answer type question in about 30-40 words. (3)

17.One long answer type question in about 60 words. (4)

Prescribed books and Lessons

Beehive (Text Book)

Prose –

1. The Fun They Had – Isaac Asimov

2. The Sound of Music

I. Evelyn Glennine – Deborah Cowley

II. Bismillah Khan

3. The Little Girl – Katherine Mansfield

4. A Truly Beautiful Mind

5. The Snake and the Mirror – Vaikom Muhammad Basheer

6. My Childhood – A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

7. Reach for the Top

(I) Santosh Yadav

(II) Maria Sharapova

8. Kathmandu – Vikram Seth

9.If I were you – Douglas James

Poetry –

1. The Road Not Taken – Robert Frost

2. Wind – Subramania Bharati

3. Rain on the Roof – Coates Kinney

4. The Lake Isle of Innisfree – William Butler Yeats

5. A Legend of the Northland – Phoebe Cary

6. No Men Are Foreign – James Kirkup

7. On Killing a Tree – Gieve Patel

8. A Slumber Did My Spirit Seal – William Wordsworth

Moments (Supplementary Reader) –

1. The Lost Child – Mulk Raj Anand

2. The Adventures of Toto – Ruskin Bond

3. Iswaran the Storyteller – R.K. Laxman

4. In the Kingdom of Fools – A.K. Ramanujan

5. The Happy Prince – Oscar Wilde

6. The Last Leaf – O Henry

7. A House is not a Home – Zan Gaudioso

8. The Beggar – Anton Chekhov

Words & Expression [Eng. Work book]

Internal Assessment

The internal assessment should be conducted as follows:-

1. First Internal Assessment (Oral Expression Based) – August (10 Marks)

2. Second Internal Assessment(Creative Writing Based) – December (10 Marks)

Four Monthly Tests- 10 Marks

1. First Monthly Test (MCQs Based) May

2. Second Monthly Test (Descriptive Questions Based) July

3. Third Monthly Test (MCQs Based) November

4. Fourth Monthly Test (Descriptive Questions Based) December

The Sum of the marks obtained in all the four monthly Tests should be converted into 10 Marks.

Download PDF of the full syllabus from the below given link:

