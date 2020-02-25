UP Board Exam 2020: Check New Model Paper for Class 12 English

UP Board 12th English Model Paper 2020 is available here for download in PDF format. Link to download UP Board Model Paper for Intermediate English board exam 2020 is given at the end of this article.

Content from UP Board English Model Paper 2020:

Model Paper-2020

ENGLISH

Class-12

Time: 3 Hr. 15 Min. Max. Marks : 100

Note: First 15 Minutes are allotted to the candidates to read the question paper.

Instruction:

(i) This paper is divided in Section-A and Section-B. Both the sections are compulsory.

(ii) Question No. 11 has three parts: I, II, and III. Attempt only one part of Question No. 11.

(iii) All other questions are compulsory.

Section A

1. Explain with reference to the context any one of the following passages: 8

a) It was all in vain. He played with me, openly and ostentatiously, like a skilful matador finessing round and infuriasted bull. It was obvious that he was enjoying himself, that it was for this that he had disturbed my repose.

b) In this imperfect world, sansara, there are two fruits of inimitable quality. They are the study of our great classics and communion with great minds. These two are the things which mould men's minds and hearts. I am anxious that our great classics should be studied, the classics of all countries of which we are the inheritors.

2. Answer any one of the following questions in not more than 30 words: 4

a) Why were these children discribed as refugees?

b) What is the secret of happiness, health, success and power?

c) How can heart keep on working for a long time?

3. Fill in the blanks in the following sentences with the most suitable words given within the brackets:

4x1 = 4

a) I began to enter into the _______ of the fellow. (ear, mouth, nose, mind)

b) For a boy of fourteen his own home is the only _________. (hell, resort, paradise, worth-living)

c) John tells himself that it is too late to give up_____ . (over eating, smelling, smoking, drinking)

d) The whole face of India is altering but the cultural tradition___________. (Fades, perishes, continues, discontinues)

.

.

.

For all the questions download the UP Board Model Paper (English) from the link given below

Download UP Board Model Paper for Class 12 English Board Exam 2020