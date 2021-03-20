UP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021 Released @uppbpb.gov.in: Download Fireman, Horse Rider, Jail Warder Call Letter from Here

UP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) has released the physical efficiency test for recruitment to the post of Constable (Mounted Police/ Horse Rider/Jail Rider/Fireman). The candidates who applied for the UP Police Recruitment 2021 Exam can now download their admit cards through the official website of UP Police.i.e.uppbpb.gov.in.

The board has scheduled the physical efficiency test from 23 March 2021 at various exam centres. The candidates can now download UP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021 for various posts from the official website of UP Police. The direct link to the admit card is given below.

Visit the official website of UP Police.i.e.uppbpb.gov.in. Click on UP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2016-2021 flashing on the homepage. Enter your roll number, date of birth, captcha and click on get details. The UP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021 will be displayed. Download UP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download UP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 5805 vacancies out of which 2065 vacancies are for Fireman, 3638 vacancies are for Jail Warder vacancies, 102 vacancies are for Constable (Mounted Police/ Horse Rider). The candidates can download UP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021 directly by clicking on the above link.

Latest Government Jobs:

Rajasthan Sahkari Cooperative Board RSCB Recruitment 2021 for 385 Clerk/Junior Assistant Vacancies; Apply Online @rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in from today onwards

JPSC Recruitment 2021 for 166 Veterinary Doctor Posts, Apply Online @jpsc.gov.in

GRMC Gwalior Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 for 354 Vacancies; Apply Online @mponline.gov.in

UP Metro UPMRC Recruitment 2021 Online Application Ongoing for 292 Assistant Manager, Station Controller and Other Posts @lmrcl.com: Check Application Process, Age Limit & Details