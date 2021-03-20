Rajasthan Sahkari Cooperative Board RSCB Recruitment 2021 for 385 Clerk/Junior Assistant Vacancies; Apply Online @rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in from today onwards

Rajasthan Sahkari Cooperative Board RSCB Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Sahkari Cooperative Board RSCB has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Clerk/Junior Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from today onwards. i.e. 20 March 2021. The last date of the application is 20 April 2021.

A total of 385 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process to various posts in Sahkari Upbhokta Wholesale Bhandars (SUWB) and Kraya Vikraya Sahkari Samities (KVSS. The candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 20 March 2021

Last date for submission of online application:20 April 2021

Rajasthan Sahkari Cooperative Board RSCB Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Clerk/Junior Assistant - 385 Posts

Rajasthan Sahkari Cooperative Board RSCB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The Candidates holding graduation degree from a recognized university.

Rajasthan Sahkari Cooperative Board RSCB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 33 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Rajasthan Sahkari Cooperative Board RSCB Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

RSCB Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link

RSCB Recruitment 2021 Registration Link

Official Website

RSCB Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

How to apply for RSCB Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in on or before 20 April 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

RSCB Junior Assistant/Clerk Recruitment 2021 Application Fee