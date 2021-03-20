JPSC Recruitment 2021 for 166 Veterinary Doctor Posts, Apply Online @jpsc.gov.in

JPSC Recruitment 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of a veterinary doctor. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 16 April 2021.

A total of 166 vacancies will be recruited for the post of a veterinary doctor. The online application process for the aforesaid posts will start on 24 March 2021 onwards. The candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Notification Release Date: 19 March 2021

Commencement of submission of online application: 24 March 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 16 April 2021

Last date of fee submission: 17 April 2021

JPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total no. Of vacancies of Staff Nurse - 166 Posts

Veterinary Doctor (Regular) - 124 Posts

Veterinary Doctor (Backlog) - 42 Posts

JPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Graduation Degree in B.V.Sc. & A.H. in Veterinary Science from any recognized University/ college/ institute. Candidates can check official notification for more details.

JPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 22 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

JPSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test, viva-voce.

Download JPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Download JPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification (2)

JPSC Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link - to active soon

Official Website

How to apply for JPSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 16 April 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

JPSC Recruitment 2021 Salary - PB-II-9,300-34,800 (Grade pay – 5,400)