JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: 25th March 2021 - To meet our finalists, click here.

JPSC Recruitment 2021 for 166 Veterinary Doctor Posts, Apply Online @jpsc.gov.in

JPSC Recruitment 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of veterinary doctor. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 20, 2021 12:01 IST
JPSC Recruitment 2021
JPSC Recruitment 2021

JPSC Recruitment 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of a veterinary doctor. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 16 April 2021.

A total of 166 vacancies will be recruited for the post of a veterinary doctor. The online application process for the aforesaid posts will start on 24 March 2021 onwards. The candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Notification Release Date: 19 March 2021
  • Commencement of submission of online application: 24 March 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 16 April 2021
  • Last date of fee submission: 17 April 2021

JPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total no. Of vacancies of Staff Nurse - 166 Posts

  • Veterinary Doctor (Regular) - 124 Posts
  • Veterinary Doctor (Backlog) - 42 Posts

JPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Graduation Degree in B.V.Sc. & A.H. in Veterinary Science from any recognized University/ college/ institute. Candidates can check official notification for more details.

JPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 22 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

JPSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test, viva-voce.

Download JPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Download JPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification (2)

 JPSC Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link - to active soon

Official Website

How to apply for  JPSC Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 16 April 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

 JPSC Recruitment 2021 Salary - PB-II-9,300-34,800 (Grade pay – 5,400)

FAQ

How to apply for JPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 16 April 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age limit required for JPSC Recruitment 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 22 to 35 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for JPSC Recruitment 2021?

Candidates holding Graduation Degree in B.V.Sc. & A.H. in Veterinary Science from any recognized University/ college/ institute. Candidates can check official notification for more details.

What is the starting date for JPSC Recruitment 2021?

The online application process for the aforesaid posts will start on 24 March 2021 onwards.

How many vacancies will be recruited through JPSC Recruitment 2021?

A total of 166 vacancies will be recruited for the post of veterinary doctor.
Job Summary
NotificationJPSC Recruitment 2021 for 166 Veterinary Doctor Posts, Apply Online @jpsc.gov.in
Notification DateMar 20, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionApr 16, 2021
CityRanchi
StateJharkhand
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next