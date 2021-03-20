GRMC Gwalior Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 for 354 Vacancies; Apply Online @mponline.gov.in

GRMC Gwalior Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021: Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 March 2021.

A total of 354 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 March 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 30 March 2021

GRMC Gwalior Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse- 534 Posts

GRMC Gwalior Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The Candidates who have passed 10+2 with Biology, Physics, and Chemistry and must have B.Sc Nursing from a Recognized University.

GRMC Gwalior Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download GRMC Gwalior Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

GRMC Gwalior Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link

Official Website

GRMC Gwalior Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

How to apply for GRMC Gwalior Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at mponline.gov.in on or before 30th March 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

GRMC Gwalior Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

General - Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/OBC/PWD- Rs. 250/-

GRMC Gwalior Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Salary - Pay Matrix in Level 7 Rs.28,700/- Rs.91,300/-

Latest Government Jobs:

HAL MT Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @hal-india.co.in, 100 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online

GMH, Tirupati Recruitment 2021: Apply for 34 Lab Technician, Theater Assistant, ANM & Other Posts

Mizoram PSC Junior Grade Civil Services Recruitment 2021 Notification @mpsc.gov.in, 28 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online for Junior Grade of MCS (Combined) Post