HAL MT Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @hal-india.co.in, 100 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 17 March

HAL MT Recruitment 2021: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Management Trainee & Design Trainee for its various divisions/research & design & Design Centres/Offices situated across the country. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 5 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 17 March 2021

Last date for submission of application: 5 April 2021

HAL MT Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Management Trainee - 40 Posts

Design Trainee - 60 Posts

HAL MT Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates can check the official notification for more details.

HAL MT Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test/interview.

Download HAL MT Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for HAL MT Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 5 April 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Mizoram PSC Junior Grade Civil Services Recruitment 2021 Notification @mpsc.gov.in, 28 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online for Junior Grade of MCS (Combined) Post