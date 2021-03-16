HAL MT Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @hal-india.co.in, 100 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 17 March
HAL MT Recruitment 2021: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Management Trainee & Design Trainee. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.
HAL MT Recruitment 2021: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Management Trainee & Design Trainee for its various divisions/research & design & Design Centres/Offices situated across the country. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 5 April 2021.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 17 March 2021
- Last date for submission of application: 5 April 2021
HAL MT Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Management Trainee - 40 Posts
- Design Trainee - 60 Posts
HAL MT Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates can check the official notification for more details.
HAL MT Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test/interview.
Download HAL MT Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Online Application Link
How to apply for HAL MT Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 5 April 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
