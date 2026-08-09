UP Police Final Result 2026 Released: Check Head Constable Scorecard PDF at uppbpb.gov.in
UPPRPB has officially released the UP Police Head Constable (Motor Transport) Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the written exam & Practical Technical Eligibility Test can check their result at the official website uppbpb.gov.in using phone number and date of birth.
Key Points
- UPPRPB declared results for 176 Head Constable Motor Transport posts on Aug 7, 2026.
- Written exam held Oct 5, 2025; Practical Test from Apr 28 to May 11, 2026.
- Candidates can check results on uppbpb.gov.in from Aug 14 to Aug 23, 2026.
UP Police Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final result for 176 posts of Head Constable Motor Transport for the recruitment years 2020 to 2025. A total of 3,950 candidates appeared for the written exam held on October 5, 2025. Candidates who cleared this exam took part in the Practical Technical Efficiency Test, conducted from April 28 to May 11, 2026. The final merit list has now been prepared based on marks from both stages. Candidates can check their score on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, from August 14 to August 23, 2026, using their PNO and date of birth.
UP Police Head Constable Result Highlights
Candidates who have appeared in the UP Police Head Constable Motor Transport exam 2026 can find all the information in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)
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Post Name
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Head Constable Motor Transport
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Total Posts
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176
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Written Exam Date
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October 5, 2025
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Practical Technical Eligibility Test
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April 28 to May 11, 2026
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Result Declared
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August 7, 2026
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Official Website
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uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police Head Constable Result 2026 Check Notice
According to the official notice issued by the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB),
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A total of 3,950 candidates appeared for the written exam. Out of these, 2,781 candidates who scored 35 or more marks qualified for the Practical Technical Efficiency Test, held from April 28 to May 11, 2026, at two centres each in Lucknow and Sitapur.
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The service records of 2,541 candidates who scored 25 or more marks in the practical test were then evaluated by the Logistics Headquarters.
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The final year-wise selection list for 176 posts was prepared by adding the written exam marks and the practical test evaluation marks, and was approved by the department head before the result was declared.
Check the official notice provided below:
|UP Police Head Constable Result 2026
UP Police Head Constable Result 2026 Download Link
UP Police Head Constable Motor Transport Result 2026 is now available at the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Practical Technical Eligibility Test 2026 can now check the results from the link given below.
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UP Police Head Constable Motor Transport Result 2026
Steps to Check UP Police Head Constable Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check the UP Police Head Constable Result 2026:
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Visit the official website of UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board
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Click on the "Result" section on the homepage
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Click on the link for “Head Constable Motor Transport Result 2026”
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Enter your registration number and date of birth or other login details
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Submit the details and view your result on screen
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Check your score and status carefully
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Download the result and take a printout for future reference
UP Police Head Constable Cut Off Marks 2026
Candidates can check the complete year-wise Cutoff marks in the table given below:
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Selection Year
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Cut Off Marks
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2020
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84.3376
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2021
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84.1609
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2022
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84.7025
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2023
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85.2614
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2024
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78.1264
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2025
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78.9080
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com