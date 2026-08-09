UP Police Final Result 2026 Released: Check Head Constable Scorecard PDF at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final result for 176 posts of Head Constable Motor Transport for the recruitment years 2020 to 2025. A total of 3,950 candidates appeared for the written exam held on October 5, 2025. Candidates who cleared this exam took part in the Practical Technical Efficiency Test, conducted from April 28 to May 11, 2026. The final merit list has now been prepared based on marks from both stages. Candidates can check their score on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, from August 14 to August 23, 2026, using their PNO and date of birth.

UP Police Head Constable Result Highlights

Candidates who have appeared in the UP Police Head Constable Motor Transport exam 2026 can find all the information in the table below: