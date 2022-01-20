JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT, 936 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @uppbp.gov.in

UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on uppbp.gov.in. Candidates are advised to go through this article to check vacancy numbers, exam dates, important dates and other details.

 

 

Created On: Jan 20, 2022 12:45 IST
UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022
UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022

UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released for recruitment to the post of Head Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic) in the Uttar Pradesh Police Radio Cadre - Advertisement of 2022. UP Police Recruitment 2022 Online Application Link has been activated on uppbp.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications latest by 28 February 2022. Applications sent by any other mode shall not be entertained hence candidates are advised to apply Online only. Candidates are advised to go through this article to check vacancy numbers, exam dates, important dates and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 20 January 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 28 February 2022

UP Police Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Head Operator- 936 Post

UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must possess three Year Engineering Diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication/Electrical/Computer Science/IT/Mechanical from recognized University.

UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 20 to 28 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Online written exam, PST/PET, Final List and Medical Exam.

Download Head Operator Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

How to apply for UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 20 January 2022 to 28 February 2022. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout a copy of the application for future reference.

UP Police Application Fee: For All Candidates - Rs. 400/-

FAQ

What is the age limit required for UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022

20 to 28 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022

Candidate must possess three Year Engineering Diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication/Electrical/Computer Science/IT/Mechanical from recognized University.

What is the last date of online application for UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022

28 February 2022.

What is the starting date of online application for UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022?

20 January 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited through UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022?

936.

