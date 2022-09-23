UP Police SI ASI Skill Test Schedule 2022 (Released) at uppbpb.gov.in, Check Admit Card Update

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) has released the Typing Skill Test Schedule for the post of SI/ASI and others on its official website-uppbpb.gov.in. Download PDF.

UP Police SI ASI Skill Test Schedule 2022 : Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) has released the Typing Skill Test Schedule for the post of Sub Inspector (Confidential), Asst Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts & Clerk). UPPRPB will be conducting the Typing Skill Test for the Sub Inspector (Confidential), Asst Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts & Clerk) post on 18 October 2022.

The candidates who have qualified for UP Police SI, ASI Skill Test round can download the UP Police SI, ASI Skill Test Schedule 2022 from the official website of UP Police. i.e. uppbpb.gov.in.

You can download the UP Police SI, ASI Skill Test Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

As per the short notice released, UPPRPB will conduct the Typing Skill Test on 18 October 2022 for the candidates qualified in the Physical Efficiency Test and Documentation for the post of Sub Inspector (Confidential), Asst Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts & Clerk).

UPPRPB will upload the Admit Card for the Skill Test for the above post three day before the Typing Skill Test on its official website. You can download the Skill Test Admit Card after providing your login credentials to the link available on the official website.

According to the short notice released, candidates who have applied for Sub Inspector (Confidential) post should note that they will have to appear in the Computer Typing Skill Test and they will be called for the Stenography test, only after qualifying in the Typing Skill Test.

Candidates can download the UP Police SI, ASI Skill Test Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UP Police SI ASI Skill Test Schedule 2022