UP Police SI PET Admit Card 2022 (OUT) on uppbpb.gov.in, Here's Direct Link

UP Police SI PET Admit Card 2022: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) has released the PET Admit Card for the recruitment of Sub Inspector (Confidential), Asst Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts & Clerk). Candidates who have qualified for PET can download UP Police SI PET Admit Card from the official website of UP Police. i.e. http://uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police SI (Confidential) & ASI (Clerk & Accounts) Documentation Round will be held on 19 April 2022 at the zonal headquarters of the districts of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 4543 candidates qualified for PST & Documentation as per the written test. Candidates are advised to download UP Police SI PET Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below and follow all instructions while appearing for the exam.

How to Download UP Police SI PET Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of UP Police. i.e. http://uppbpb.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'उ0प्र0 पुलिस में उप निरीक्षक (गोपनीय)/ उपनिरीक्षक गोपनीय (सतर्कता), सहायक उपनिरीक्षक (लिपिक) / सहायक उपनिरीक्षक( लिपिक सतर्कता), सहायक उपनिरीक्षक (लेखा) के अन्तर्गत, अभिलेखों की संवीक्षा एवं शारीरिक मानक परीक्षण के प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु लिंक' flashing on the homepage. The login page will be opened. Enter your Registration Number, Date Of Birth(DDMMYYYY), Captcha Code and submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download UP Police SI PET Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download UP Police SI PET Admit Card 2022

Candidates are advised to download UP Police SI PET Admit CArd 2022 and bring it on the day of document verification. failing which means, they may not be allowed to sit in the examination hall.

The written test for UP Police SI Recruitment 2022 was held from 12 November to 2 December 2022 across the State to fulfil 9534 vacancies of Sub Inspector (Civic Police), 484 Platoon Commander, and 23 are for Fire officers. Candidates can download UP Police SI PET Admit Card 2022 directly by clicking on the above link.