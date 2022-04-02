UP Police SI Result 2022 (OUT) @uppbpb.gov.in, Here's Direct link

UP Police SI Result 2022 has been declared by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on uppbpb.gov.in. Check How to Download UP Police SI Result 2022, Direct Link Here.

UP Police SI Result 2021-22: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has been released the result of SI i.e. Sub-Inspector (UP Police SI Recruitment 2021) on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. The merit list of the selected candidates for SI Confidential and Assistant Sub Inspector Clerk and Accountant 2021 is available on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the UP Police SI Exam can download their results online from the official website of UP Police. i.e. uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police SI Online written examination was held on 4th and 5th December for 1329 Vacancies of Sub Inspector. All those who have been qualified in the said exam are eligible to appear in the Document Scrutiny and Physical Test which is scheduled to be held on 15 April 2022. Candidates can download UP Police SI Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UP Police SI Result 2021-22?

Visit the official website of UP Police.i.e. uppbpb.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'UP Police SI Result 2021 Direct Link' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Check Your UP Police SI Recruitment 2022 Exam Result. Download UP Police SI Result 2021-22 and save for future reference.

UP Police SI Cut Off Marks

The board has also declared UP Police SI Cut off Marks along with the results. Candidates can check cut off marks in the provided table.

Category UP SI Cut Off (Accounts) General 303.12 EWS 285.05 OBC 287.82 SC 260.31 ST 214.02

Category UP Police SI ASI Cut off General 313.18 EWS 301.14 OBC 302.32 SC 277.60 ST 235.06

What's Next?

All those who have been selected in the online written test for SI Confidential and Assistant Sub Inspector Clerk and Accountant 2021 are eligible to appear in the DV-PST. All those who will qualify in the PST will be called for typing tests and those who qualify typing test will be called for the further recruitment process. The details of the exam are to be communicated in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.