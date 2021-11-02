UP Police Exam Date 2021 Out for Platoon Commander, Fire Officer and Others @uppbpb.gov.in, Check Admit Card Update

UP Police, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) , Lucknow has released the written exam schedule for the posts of Sub Inspector and other posts on its official website i.e.uppbpb.gov.in. Check Admit Card and other update here.

UP Police Exam Date 2021: UP Police, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) , Lucknow has released the written exam schedule for the posts of Sub Inspector (SI), Civil Police (Male/Female), Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male) and Fire Service Second Officer (Male). All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can check the detail exam schedule available on the official website of UP Police, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) i.e.uppbpb.gov.in.

The PDF of the detail exam schedule for the above posts are available on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB). However you can check the UP Police Exam Date 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: UP Police Exam Date 2021





According to the short notice released, UP Police, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) will conduct the written exam for the posts of Sub Inspector (SI), Civil Police (Male/Female), Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male) and Fire Service Second Officer (Male) posts will be held in three phases.

Written exam for the Phase I will be conducted from 12th to 17th November 2021. Phase 2 will be held from 19th to 24th November 2021 and Phase 3 will be conduced form 27th Nov to 02 December 2021. Exam will be held in a total of 3 batches per day at the total 92 exam centers in the state.

The detail of the online written exam will be uploaded on the official website shortly. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam should note that they can download their Admit Card 03 days before to the Date of exam. Candidates can get all the details including date of exam and timing, Exam center and others on the Admit Card. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials including Registration Number and Date of Birth.

The whole exercise has been initiated to fill the 9534 vacancies for the posts of Sub Inspector (SI), Civil Police (Male/Female), Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male) and Fire Service Second Officer (Male). Out of 9534 posts, there are available out of which 9027 are for SI Posts, 484 for Platoon Commander and 23 for Fire Service Second Officer Posts under UP Police Bharti 2021.