UP Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya Mains 2021 Answer Key Released @uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in for Various Posts, Raise Objections if any by 5 March

UP Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya Mains 2021 Answer Key: Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya has released the mains exam answer key for recruitment to the various posts including Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Security Assistant & Other vacancies under Group A, B & C. Candidates who appeared in the UP Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya Mains 2021 Exam can now check the answer key through the official website of UP Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya.i.e.uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.

UP Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya Mains 2021 Exam was conducted from 2 to 5 March 2021. The candidates can now check the answer keys through the official website. If any candidate has any doubt against the UP Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya Mains 2021 Answer Keys can now raise objections from 2 to 5 March 2021 till 7 PM.

How and Where to Download UP Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya Mains 2021 Exam Answer Key?

Visit the official website.i.e.uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in. Click on UP Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya Mains 2021 Exam Answer Key flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the answer key login. Download Set Wise UP Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya Mains 2021 Exam Answer Key and save it for future reference.

The result for the same will be uploaded soon at the official website after considering the answer keys. The candidates can now download the UP Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya Mains 2021 Exam Answer Key by clicking on the above link.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 87 vacancies of Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Security Assistant & Other vacancies under Group A, B & C. The online application for the aforesaid posts was started from 8 December to 7 January 2021.