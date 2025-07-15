UPBCL AE Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at bridgecorporationltd.com, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

UPBCL AE Recruitment 2025: Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation Limited (UPBCL) has released notification for the posts ofAssistant Engineer posts in different disciplines. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 57 Assistant Engineer posts are to be filled out of which 50 are for Assistant Engineer (Civil) and 07 for Assistant Engineer(Mechanical) trade. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Graduate degree in Mechanical/Civil Engineering have golden chance to grab this opportunity. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 07, 2025 at- https://bridgecorporationltd.com/ Applicants before applying for the UPBCL AE Recruitment 2025 should go through the eligibility conditions in detail along with other details in order to avoid confusion. You can check all the details including eligibility, age limit, educational qualification, selection process and others here.

UPBCL AE Notification Download The detailed notification pdf for 57 Assistant Engineer posts is available on the official website of UPBCL. Alternatively you can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below- UPBCL AE Notification 2025 Download PDF UPBCL Recruitment 2025 Overview Earlier Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation Limited (UPBCL) had launched the recruitmnet drive for Assistant Engineer . To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation Limited (UPBCL) Post Name Assistant Engineer Last Date August 07, 2025 Total Vacancies 57 Official Website https://bridgecorporationltd.com/ UPBCL AE Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

You can check the detailed schedule for the UPBCL AE Recruitment 2025 given below-

Last Date of UPBCL AE Recruitment 2025 Online Application - August 07, 2025 UPBCL AE Recruitment 2025 Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the Assistant Engineer posts should have requisite educational qualification as mentioned in the notification. You can check the detailed eligibility given below- Assistant Engineer (Civil) Candidates must hold a Graduate degree in Civil Engineering. Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) Candidates must hold a Graduate degree in Mechanical

Engineering is required. Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts. Selection Criteria The candidates should be GATE-2025 Qualified and have a valid GATE SCORE-2025.

The candidate who appeared GATE-2025, exam other than the Civil / Mechanical Engineering discipline, shall not be eligible.