UP TET Answer Key 2022 (Out) @updeled.gov.in, Download PDF, Submit Objection From Tomorrow

UP TET Answer Key PDFs are available on official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board - updeled.gov.in. Check Updates Here.

UPTET Answer Key 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has uploaded the answer key UP TET Exam 2021 on its website on updeled.gov.in. CThe board is also inviting objections, if any, against the answer key, if any. UPTET Answer Key Objection will be available tomorrow i.e. on 28 January 2022. The candidates can submit objections upto 01 February 2022 with a payment of Rs. 500/-.

The PDFs are showing with the message 'UNDER DECLARATION'. So, the candidates are advised to wait for some time.

Candidates can download UPTET 2021 Answer Keys from the UPTET Answer Key Link given below.

UPTET Answer Key Objection - to release tomorrow

The candidates shall be refunded with the amount if their objection is valid after consideration with experts. No refund will be given in case the objection is found valid. They can more details through the PDF below:

UP TET Answer Key and Objection Notice

How to Download UP TET Answer Key 2022 ?

Step - 1: Go to the official website of UPDELED - updeled.gov.in

Step 2 : Now, Click on 'UPTET_2021_PRIMARY_ANSWER_KEY' or 'UPTET_2021_UPPER_PRIMARY_ANSWER_KEY'

Step 3 : Download UPTET Answer Key PDF

Step 4 : Check the answers

Step 5: Take a printout for future use

UP TET Final Answer Key 2022

The board will upload the final answer key, after analyzing all the objections by the experts, on its website.

UP TET Result 2022

The board will release the marks of the candidates 2022 on its website updeled.gov.in. The link is expected on 25 February 2022. Those who qualify in the exam can apply for Primary and Upper Primary Teacher Posts in the schools of UP. UPTET 2021 Certificate is valid for 5 years from the date of issue.

UPTET 2021 Exam was conducted for 2 levels i.e. for Primary Level Teachers i.e. for Class 1st to 5th and for the Upper Primary Level Teachers i.e. for Class 6th to 8th. As per the reports, around 18 Lakh candidates appeared for the exam following the Covid Protocols.