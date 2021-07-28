UPES concludes placement season on a high; 500+ companies make 2800 job offers

New Delhi, July 2021; Dehradun based multi-disciplinary university, UPES, has concluded its annual placements for the academic year 2020-21 at 91%. 2,100 under-graduate and post-graduate students from School of Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Business, School of Design and School of Law received over 2,800 offers from 500+ companies with many students receiving multiple job offer. Despite the pandemic, School of Engineering and School of Computer Science registered 100% placements.

This is the fifth year in a row for School of Computer Science to achieve 100% placements.

While the placement numbers speak for themselves, the emphasis has been on providing career opportunities to the students that are closer to their core profiles, leading to more productivity, learning and joy at work.

Students have been recruited by various industries, predominantly by research and consulting firms, IT, education and edu-tech sectors. 53% of the students at UPES have received job offers for core profiles and major roles like business analyst, cyber security analyst, IoT developer, quality analyst, UI/UX designers, cloud engineers, fire & safety auditor, technology analyst, risk & financial advisor, game programmers, operations & marketing head and domain-specific consultants.

Top recruiters include Indian and global corporations such as Amazon, Infosys, Cognizant, Dell, ZS Associates, Vedanta, Flipkart, Ericson, Wipro, Delloite, EY, Maruti, LinkedIn, Genpact, Accenture, Royal Enfield, VMware, Exxon Mobil and Halliburton.

Dr Sunil Rai, Vice-Chancellor, UPES, states, “Achieving such an impressive number of placements especially in these unprecedented times and without any delays is a true testament of our commitment towards the students and their successful future. While the placement numbers speak for themselves, the emphasis has been on providing career opportunities to the students that are closer to their core profiles, leading to more productivity, learning and joy at work”.

“Under the ‘UPES Cares’ initiative, this year we extended placement assistance even to the students who didn’t meet the eligibility criteria due to their academic grades, competency and number of attempts. Our career services team worked extra hard with these students to help them secure available opportunities”, he further added.

PREPARING STUDENTS TO BE INDUSTRY-READY

Organizations around the world have revisited the drawing board to adapt to the new normal and this has had a direct impact on the hiring processes and the skill sets being sought by them. Campus hiring at UPES suggests that India Inc. requires multi-skilled professionals with cross-domain knowledge who are tech-savvy, adaptable and agile. To address these requirements, UPES puts equal emphasis on domain knowledge, technical expertise, soft skills, life skills and aptitude through on-campus trainers and experts from outside.

Overcoming the challenges thrown by the pandemic and lockdowns, over 2600 internships were arranged for the students to get real-time industry experience and put their knowledge and skills to use.

About UPES:

Established in 2003 through the UPES Act, 2003 of the State Legislature of Uttarakhand, UPES is a UGC-recognized university and has been accredited grade ‘A’ by NAAC. The University has received 5-Stars on Employability (placements), Academic Development, Program Strength and Campus Facilities and 4-Stars for overall teaching by globally acclaimed QS Rating. UPES offers industry-aligned and specialized graduate and postgraduate programs through its seven schools: School of Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business, School of Health Sciences, and School of Modern Media. Given its industry-oriented programs and emphasis on holistic development, UPES graduates are a preferred choice for recruiters, ensuring a track record of 90% + placements over the last few years. UPES is driven by its core philosophy and purpose of delivering outstanding student outcomes. In 2021, it has been awarded as the University of the Year-North by ASSOCHAM.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by UPES. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.