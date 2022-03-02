UPPCL Accounts Clerk Admit Card 2022 (Out) @upenergy.in, Download Lekha Lipik Call Letter Here

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for the Skill Test round for the Accounts Clerk post on its website-upenergy.in. Check process to download here.

UPPCL Accounts Clerk Admit Card 2022 Download: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for the Skill Test round for the post of Accounts Clerk on its website. Candidates who have qualified successfully for the Skill Test round for the Accounts Clerk post can download their admit cards through the official website of UPPCL-upenergy.in.

Candidates can download their UPPCL Accounts Clerk Admit Card 2022 from the link available on the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download UPPCL Accounts Clerk Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of UPPCL.i.e. upenergy.in. Click on the Vacancy/Result section. Click on the relevant link that reads 'DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR SKILL TEST FOR THE POST OF "LEKHA LIPIK" AGAINST ADVT. NO. 06/VSA/2020/LL'. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter your User Id, Password, captcha and click on the submit button. Then, the admit cards will be displayed on the screen. Download UPPCL Accounts Clerk Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.



All such candidates who have qualified successfully in the written test held on 27 September 2021 are eligible to appear for the skill test for the Lekha Lipik post. As per the selection process fixed for the the post of Accounts Clerk, candidates will have to appear for the Skill Test round.

In a bid to download the UPPCL Accounts Clerk Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the link available on the official website.

However you can download the UPPCL Accounts Clerk Admit Card 2022 directly with the link given below.