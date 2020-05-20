UPPCL Company Secretary Recruitment 2020 Notification out @upenergy.in: Salary up to 1 Lakh, Opportunity for Graduates

UPPCL Company Secretary Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Company Secretary. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 June 2020.
Important Dates:
- Notification Date: 20 May 2020
- Last date for submission of application: 17 June 2020
UPPCL Company Secretary Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Company Secretary - 3 Posts
UPPCL Company Secretary Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate should be a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and should hold a Degree in Law from a Recognised University.
Age Limit - 45 years
Experience - 5 years
Pay Scale - 7th Pay Commission-(Level-13; ₹1,31,100+ Dearness and other allowances
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for UPPCL Company Secretary Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for UPPCL Company Secretary Recruitment 2020 by sending applications to vsauppcl@gmail.com on or before 17 Jun 2020, along with self-attested soft copies of all relevant documents & certificates.
UPPCL Company Secretary Recruitment 2020 Application Fee - Rs. 1000/-
Latest Government Jobs:
PGIMER Recruitment 2020: Apply for Senior Research Fellow (SRF) and Project Assistant Posts
BPNL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 1343 Skills Admission Consultant, Office Assistant & Other Posts
IGAU Recruitment 2020, Apply for 36 Lab Technician, Assistant & Other Posts