UPPCL JE Answer Key 2020 Released @upenergy.in, Check Direct Link Here

UPPCL JE Answer Key 2020: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has recently released JE Answer Key 2020 its website.i.e.upenergy.in. Candidates appeared for UPPCL JE Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 08/VSA/2019/JE/Civil can download the answer keys through the official website of UPPCL.i.e.upenergy.in.

UPPCL JE Exam 2020 was held on 25 February 2020 at various exam centres. Now, the UPPCL JE Answer Key 2020 Download Link has been activated at upenergy.in. The direct link of downloading UPPCL JE Answer Key 2020 is given below.

How and Where to Download UPPCL JE Answer Key 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.upenergy.in.

Click on UPPCL JE Answer Key 2020 flashing on the screen.

Enter application number, password, captcha code and click on the submit button.

UPPCL JE Answer Key 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download and save the answer key for future reference.

UPPCL JE Answer Key 2020



Highlights:

Advertisement Number: O8/VSA/2019/JE/CIVIL

Vacancies: 31 Posts

Exam Date: 25 February 2020

Selection Procedure: CBT and Interview

UPPCL JE Answer Key 2020 Download Link: Activated

