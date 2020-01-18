Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020: 434 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 31 Jan

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan High Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Stenographer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 28 February 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020: 31 January 2020

Last date for submission of application for Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020: 28 February 2020

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Stenographer – 434 Posts

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed the Senior Secondary Examination in Arts or Science or Commerce of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or an Examination equivalent from a recognized Board. Candidate must have also a good working knowledge of Hindi as written in Devanagri script & of Rajasthani Dialects and "O" or Higher Level Certificate Course conducted by DOEACC.

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 40 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

How to apply for Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 28 February 2020. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the finally submitted Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 online application for future reference.

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS/OSC – Rs. 650/-

SC/ST/PWD– Rs. 400/-

