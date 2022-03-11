JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 25 Vacancies @upenergy.in, Apply Online from 25 March onwards

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @upenergy.in for 25 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 11, 2022 22:22 IST
UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022
UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer against 25 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 25 March 2022 to 18 April 20022. A total of 25 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 25 March 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 18 April 2022

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Junior Engineer - 25 Posts

Category wise vacancy segregation

  • Unreserved - 10 Posts
  • EWS - 2 Posts
  • OBC - 7 Posts
  • SC - 6 Posts
  • ST - Nil

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

Candidate must have a Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University. 

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

The candidate must be between the age group of 19 to 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms. 

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the candidate's performance in CBT.

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022 Salary 

 Rs.44,900/- per month

How to apply for UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates will be able to submit applications through the online mode only from 25 March to 18 March 2022 followed by the easy steps given below. 

  1. Visit the official website of UPPCL.i.e. https://www.upenergy.in/.
  2. Click on the 'UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022' Online Application Link. 
  3. Enter your details and submit application. 
  4. Download UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022 Application and save it for future reference. 

Download UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022 Application Form

  • Unreserved / OBC / EWS / Other States: Rs.1,180/-
  • SC: Rs.826/-
  • PH Candidates: Rs.12/-

 

 

Take Free Online UPPCL PERSONNEL OFFICER (PO) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationUPPCL JE Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 25 Vacancies @upenergy.in, Apply Online from 25 March onwards
Notification Date11 Mar, 2022
Last Date of Submission18 Apr, 2022
CityLucknow
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization UPPCL
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Engineering
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.