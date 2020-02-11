UPPSC ACF RFO Mains Exam Date Announced @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Date 2018 Here

UPPSC ACF RFO Mains Exam Date 2019-20: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the mains exam date for Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) or Combined State / Upper Subordinate Service (General / Special Selection) Main Exam 2018 on its official website www.uppsc.up.nic.in. As per the notice released by UPPSC, ACF/RFO Mains Exam 2018 will be held from 23 February 2020 and will conclude on 06 March 2020.

UPPSC ACF RFO Mains Exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. morning shift from 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM and in noon shift from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM. On 23 February, the exam will be held for the subject General Studies, General Hindi and Essay on 24 Feb, Environmental Science on 25 February, Forestry on 26 February, Agricultural Science/Agricultural Engineering/Mining Science on 27 February, Botany on 28 February, Zoology on 29 February, Physics on 01 March, Maths/Statistic on 02 March, Geology on 03 March, Chemistry on 04 March, Animal Husbandry on 05 March and Civil Engineering/Mechanical Engineering on 06 March 2020.

UPPSC ACF RFO Mains Exam Date PDF Download

Candidates who are qualified in UPPSC ACF RFO Prelims Exam can appear in the UPPSC ACF RFO Main Exam 2020 on scheduled date and time. aPPROX2269 candidates have been shortlisted for UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains 2018. UPPSC ACF/RFO Prelims Exam was held on 28 October 2018 at various exam centres . UPPSC ACF/RFO Prelims Exam result for was announced on 30 March 2019 and revised result on 5 October 2019.

The commission will soon release the UPPSC ACF RFO Mains Admit Card on its official website.