UPPSC AE Admit Card 2022 Released @uppsc.up.nic: Combined State Engineering Exam on 29 May

UPPSC AE Admit Card 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the admit cards for the written exam of Combined State Engineering Service 2021-22 for the post of Assistant Engineer. UPPSC AE Admit Card Link is available on the official of the commission uppsc.up.nic.in and below:
UPSSC AE Exam will be conducted on 29 May 2022 in the five districts including Prayagraj, Lucknow, Meerut Gorakhpur, and Bareilly. There will two papers i.e Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 contains questions from General Hindi (25 questions of 75 marks) and Concerned Subject-I (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Agriculture Engineering) (100 questions of 300 marks) while Paper 2 will have General Studies (25 questions of 75 marks) and Concerned Subject-II (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Agriculture Engineering) (100 questions of 300 marks).
The duration of the exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes.
UPPSC AE Admit Card 2022 Download Link
How to Download UPPSC AE Admit Card 2022
- Go to the official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in
- Click on the link, “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-5/E-1/2021, COMBINED STATE ENGINEERING (GEN./SPL. RECT) EXAM- 2021”
- Enter your registration number and date of birth, select your gender and enter verification code
- Now, click on ‘Download Admit Card’
- Download UPPSC Engineering Service Admit Card 2022