UPPSC AE Admit Card 2022 Released @uppsc.up.nic: Combined State Engineering Exam on 29 May

UPPSC AE Admit Card 2022 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission at uppsc.up.nic. Check Exam Details and How to Download Here.

UPPSC AE Admit Card 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the admit cards for the written exam of Combined State Engineering Service 2021-22 for the post of Assistant Engineer. UPPSC AE Admit Card Link is available on the official of the commission uppsc.up.nic.in and below:

UPSSC AE Exam will be conducted on 29 May 2022 in the five districts including Prayagraj, Lucknow, Meerut Gorakhpur, and Bareilly. There will two papers i.e Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 contains questions from General Hindi (25 questions of 75 marks) and Concerned Subject-I (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Agriculture Engineering) (100 questions of 300 marks) while Paper 2 will have General Studies (25 questions of 75 marks) and Concerned Subject-II (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Agriculture Engineering) (100 questions of 300 marks).

The duration of the exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

How to Download UPPSC AE Admit Card 2022