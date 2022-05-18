Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

UPPSC AE Admit Card 2022 Released @uppsc.up.nic: Combined State Engineering Exam on 29 May

UPPSC AE Admit Card 2022 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission at uppsc.up.nic. Check Exam Details and How to Download Here.

Created On: May 18, 2022 19:59 IST
Modified On: May 18, 2022 19:59 IST
UPPSC AE Admit Card 2022

UPPSC AE Admit Card 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the admit cards for the written exam of Combined State Engineering Service 2021-22 for the post of Assistant Engineer. UPPSC AE Admit Card Link is available on the official of the commission uppsc.up.nic.in and below:

UPSSC AE Exam will be conducted on 29 May 2022 in the five districts including Prayagraj, Lucknow, Meerut Gorakhpur, and Bareilly. There will two papers i.e Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 contains questions from General Hindi (25 questions of 75 marks) and Concerned Subject-I (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Agriculture Engineering) (100 questions of 300 marks) while Paper 2 will have General Studies (25 questions of 75 marks) and Concerned Subject-II (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Agriculture Engineering) (100 questions of 300 marks).

The duration of the exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

UPPSC AE Admit Card 2022 Download Link

How to Download UPPSC AE Admit Card 2022

  1. Go to the official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in
  2. Click on the link, “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-5/E-1/2021, COMBINED STATE ENGINEERING (GEN./SPL. RECT) EXAM- 2021”
  3. Enter your registration number and date of birth, select your gender and enter verification code
  4. Now, click on ‘Download Admit Card’
  5. Download UPPSC Engineering Service Admit Card 2022

