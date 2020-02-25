UPPSC APO Answer Key 2019-20 Download @uppsc.up.nic.in, Submit Objection, if any

UPPSC APO Answer Key Download: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Answer Key of Assistant Prosecution Officer Exam 2018 on its official portal, uppsc.nic.in. The candidates who have appeared in APO exam can download answer key on the official website of UPPSC.

If any candidate has a Objection regarding any answer then he or she can submit/send UPPSC APO Objection till 29 February 2020 upto 06:00 PM through offline mode. The candidates can send their objections in the prescribed format to Arvind Kumar Mishra, Exam Controller, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj.

UPPSC APO Answer Key PDF Link is also given below. Candidates can check answers of GK and Law for A, B, C and D Series through the PDF link. UPPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer answer keys are available for download upto 28 February 2020.

UPPSC APO Answer Key PDF Notice Download

Gk and Law Series A Download

Gk and Law Series B Download

Gk and Law Series C Download

Gk and Law Series D Download

After considering all the objections, the commission will announce the APO Result 2018 on its official website.

UPPSC had conducted the AP Exam on 16 February 2020 in various centers based in Lucknow and Prayagraj, against advertisement no-ADVT-NO : A–5/E-1/2018. UPPSC APO Online applications were invited upto 28 January 2019.