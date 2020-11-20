UPPSC APO Interview Date 2020 Announced for Assistant Prosecution Officer @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Details

UPPSC APO Interview Date 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Interview Date for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Exam on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the UPPSC APO Interview round can check the short notification from Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) website uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the Interview for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) will be conducted on 04 December 2020. Candidates who have qualified for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Interview can check the notification available on the official website.

Candidates should note that Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will released the details regarding the Interview and other from 24 November 2020 on its official website.

It is noted that all such candidates who have qualified in the Mains Exam for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Post will be appear for the Interview round. Candidates who have to appear in the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Interview round can check the Interview Date notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for UPPSC APO Interview Date 2020 for Assistant Prosecution Officer







How to Download: UPPSC APO Interview Date 2020 for Assistant Prosecution Officer

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on the Information Bulletin flashing on the homepage.

Click on the link "NOTICE REGARDING ASSISTANT PROECUTION OFFICER EXAM 2018 Visible upto :25/11/2020'’ on the homepage.

You will get the Short Notification regarding the Interview Date.

You should download and save the copy of notification for your future reference.

It is noted that earlier Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the recruitment notification for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) posts on its official website.