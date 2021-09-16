UPPSC Lecturer Aashram Paddhati Admit Card 2021 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Exam on 26 September

UPPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the admit card along with application status of the prelims exam for recruitment of Lecturer/Spokesperson in UP Rajkiya Ashram System Inter College. Candidates can download UPPSC Aashram Paddhati Admit Card from uppsc.up.nic.in. Alternatively, they can download UPPSC Admit Card from UPPSC Lecturer Aashram Paddhati Admit Card Link below:
They are required to use their Registration Number and Date of Birth for downloading the admit card.
UPPSC Lecturer Aashram Paddhati Admit Card Download Link 2021
UPPSC Lecturer Aashram Paddhati Application Status Link 2021
It is to be noted, that UPPSC Lecturer is scheduled on 26 September 2021 (Sunday) from 11 AM to 1 PM at Prayagraj and Lucknow. The candidates can check their time and centre on their admit card.
They should bring a copy along with original valid ID Proof at the centre.
UPPSC Lecturer Admit Card Notice PDF
UPPSC Lecturer Aashram Paddhati Exam Pattern
- No of Question - There will 120 question of 80 are from General Studies and 40 are from Optional Subject
- Marks - The total marks of the exam are 300
- Time - Candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the exam
- Negative Marking - For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty
Candidates who qualify in the UPPSC Lecture Prelims exam will be called for the Mains Exam.
How to Download UPPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2021 ?
- Visit the official website of UPPSC -uppsc.up.nic.in and Click on ‘ CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-3/E-1/2021, LECTURER GOVERNMENT ASHRAM PADDHATI INTER COLLEGE (PRE) EXAM-2021’ link
- On the new page provide your details
- Now, click on 'Download Admit Card
- Download UPPSC Spokesperson Admit Card 2021
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had invited the applications for recruitment 124 post of Lecturer/Spokesperson from 18 June to 19 July 2021.