Declared - UPPSC LT Teacher Social Science Result 2020 Announced @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Provisional List Here

UPPSC LT Teacher Social Science Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the provisional LT Teacher Social Science Result 2020 at its website. Candidates appeared in the exam can download the result through the official website.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam for Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Category) for male and female candidates was held on 29 July 2018.

According to UPPSC Notice, the commission has selected 924 candidates for the post of social science and reserved 2 two seats due to court pending cases. Out of 924 selected candidates, 426 candidates are of unreserved category, 250 are of other backward classes, 196 are of scheduled castes and 18 are from the scheduled tribe. Candidates can check their result by visiting the official website. The UPPSC LT Teacher Social Science Result 2020 is available in the PDF format.

The candidature/selection of Social Science Male Candidates is provisional. All selected candidates will be called for documentation. The date and venue of the document verification will be communicated to the candidates. If any candidate fails to appear in the document verification round, his candidature will be cancelled.

The commission will upload Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Category) Cut Off Marks or Score Card on its website in due course. All candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for latest updates. The applications received under the Right of the Information Act 2005 will not be considered. Candidates can download Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Category) Result 2020 directly by clicking on the below link.

