UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019-21 Released for Interview Round @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Download Link Here

UPPSC PCS 2019 Admit Card: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Interview Admit card for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified in UPPSC 2019 PCS Mains Exam can now download admit cards for the interview round through the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has uploaded the UPPSC PCS Interview Round Admit Card 2019 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified in the Mains Exam for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) can download their admit card from the direct link given on the official website.

In a bid to download the UPPSC PCS Interview Round Admit Card 2019 for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS), candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No., Date Of Birth, Gender, Category on its official website.

It is noted that Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct the UPPSC interview 2019 for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) from January 28 to 04 February 2021.Interview will be conducted in two sessions as per the schedule mentioned in the notification.

Candidates can download their Interview Letter from the official website after following the steps mentioned in the notification. You can download the UPPSC PCS Interview Round Admit Card 2019 also from the direct link given below.

Direct Link for UPPSC PCS Interview Round Admit Card 2019





How to Download: UPPSC PCS Interview Round Admit Card 2019