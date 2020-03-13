UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2018-20 to release soon @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Details Here

UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2018-20: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will soon declare the UPPCS Mains Examination 2018 Result on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the UPPSC PCS Mains Exam can check their result on its official website-uppsc.up.nic.in, once it is uploaded.

It is noted that Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has conducted that UPPSC PCS Mains Exam from June 17 to 21, 2019 in the state. All such candidates appeared in the Main Exam can check their result which will be declared soon by the commission. Candidates can check the results on the official website of UPPSC once it is uploaded on the same.

Earlier Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the calendar according to which the Mains Exam of PCS 2019 will be conducted by April 20, 2020.

All such candidates who wish to appear for UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2018 are advised to keep a track on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). You can follow these steps to check the UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2018-20. You can check your result with following the steps as given here.

How to check UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2018-20

Visit to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)- uppsc.up.nic.in.

Candidates can go to the official website of UPPSC.

Go to the results section present on the homepage.

You will have to click the related result link.

After that, you will get the desired result.

Save and Download the same for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPPSC) for latest updates regarding the UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2018.