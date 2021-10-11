UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2021: Exam on 24 Oct, Check Important Instructions & Admit Card Download Link Here

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the admit card for Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary exam 2021 on its website. The candidates who applied for UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2021 can now download their call letter through the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 24 October 2021 at various exam centres. The candidates can download UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2021 by using their registration number, date of birth and other details. The candidates are advised to read the admit card thoroughly and appear for the exam on the scheduled date.

According to the official notice, only those candidates will be able to appear in the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 whose Application Status is not Rejected. The candidates can download UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Admit Card:- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2021 COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (P) EXAM-2021’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login. Now, Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender, verification code and click on the download admit card button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2021

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

The prelims exam will be multiple-choice questions based but would be held offline. Those who qualify Prelims exam will have to appear for Mains followed by an interview round. There will be two exams of 200 Marks for a 2-hour duration. Both papers will be of objective and multiple choice of questions. In which, 150-100 questions will be asked. Paper I will be held from 9:30 am to 11:30 am while paper II will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.