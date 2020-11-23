UPPSC PCS Result 2020 Prelims declared @uppsc.up.nic.in: Check here what's next for 5393 qualifying candidates

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the UPPSC PCS Result 2020 of the preliminary exam that was held offline on 11th October to fill a total of 200 vacancies through Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services 2020 exam. A total of 5393 candidates have been declared pass in the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 examination. Candidates who appeared for the UPPSC PCS Pre exam can check their results now by the visiting the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Alternatively, we have shared here the direct link on which candidates can easily know their results of the exam. Also, have a look at what's next for the candidates who have qualified the UPPSC prelims exam. Know here what you need to do now to get shortlisted for recruitment in the Uttar Pradesh state services.

As per the official UPPSC result notice released at uppsc.up.nic.in, a total of 5,95,696 candidates applied for the UPPSC PCS 2020 examination and out of these, 3,14,699 candidates appeared for the Prelims examination. Candidates who successfully obtained the UPPSC PCS Cut Off 2020 marks have been declared as passed in the exam. UPPSC has selected 5393 candidates for the next phase of selection round on the basis of their performance in the prelims exam. For these ease of these shortlisted candidates, we have shared below the entire process they need to undergo to get into the final merit list for appointment. Have a look at the process below and start your preparations accordingly.

Let's first have a look at the process to check the result below:

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2020: Download PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "Result of PCS (Pre) Exam 2020..." link

Step 3: Read the notice

Step 4: Scroll below and search for your Roll Number

Step 5: Download PDF UPPSC PCS Result 2020

What's Next for Candidates who qualified UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020?

Candidates who have been declared as passed in the UPPSC PCS Pre 2020 exam will now have to appear for two more selection rounds, UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 and UPPSC PCS Interview 2020. Candidates who qualify the Mains examination will get selected for the Interview round. Have a look at the details of these both rounds below:

UPPSC PCS Mains 2020

The UPPSC will be conducting the PCS Mains 2020 exam from 22nd January 2021. The exam will be conducted offline in descriptive format. The UPPSC Mains exam is held in one-week duration. The Mains exam is comprised of a total of eight papers. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern of the mains examination below:

Paper Name Maximum Marks Time Duration General Hindi 150 3 Hours Essay 150 3 Hours General Studies - I 200 3 Hours General Studies - II 200 3 Hours General Studies - III 200 3 Hours General Studies - IV 200 3 Hours Optional Subject – Paper I 200 3 Hours Optional Subject – Paper II 200 3 Hours Total 1500 -

-UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 exam will be held offline in pen and paper mode.

-The exam will be conducted in Essay or Descriptive format.

-The General Hindi and Essay papers will be of 150 marks and all other papers will be 200 marks.

-All the eight papers will be of 3 hours duration.

For detailed syllabus of Mains exam, visit the link mentioned below:

UPPSC PCS Syllabus 2020

UPPSC PCS Interview 2020

Candidates who will be able to qualify the Mains exam will be called for the Interview round. The UPPSC PCS Interview will carry 100 marks. The Interview round tests the suitability of candidate for his or her recruitment in the UP state services. Candidates should be familiar with the latest happenings and developments in India as well as across the world. Have a look at some important current affairs topics that will help you in your preparation for Interview round:

UPPSC PCS Current Affairs Topics 2020