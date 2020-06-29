Study at Home
Search

UPPSC PCS 2020: Important Current Affairs Topics expected for UPPCS Prelims Exam

UPPSC PCS Current Affairs 2020: Check here most important topics from Current Affairs that have high chances to be asked in UPPSC PCS 2020 prelims and mains exams. The Uttar Pradesh Commission will conduct the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 exam on 11 October 2020.

Jun 29, 2020 13:45 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
UPPSC PCS 2020
UPPSC PCS 2020

UPPSC Current Affairs 2020: UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Recruitment 2020 is active @uppsc.up.nic.in to fill 200 vacancies of Group A and Group B officers in UP State Civil Services. The UPPSC PCS Recruitment is carried out through Prelims and Mains exam. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will be conducting the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 exam on 11 October 2020 for recruitment of various posts such as Sub Registrar, Assistant Prosecuting Officer, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Statistical Officer, Child Development Project Officer, Assistant Controller Legal Measurement, Labour Enforcement Officer, District Audit Officer and District Programme Officer along with Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO).

Get here UPPSC PCS 2020 Exam Updates

UPPSC PCS is a three tier exam - Prelims, Mains & Interview. The first round for selection of candidates is that of Preliminary Exam. The UPPSC Prelims exam is conducted in objective multiple choice questions (MCQ) format. The Prelims exam is consist of two papers - General Studies I and General Studies II (CSAT), in line with the UPSC IAS Exam Pattern. In the GS I Paper, questions are asked from Current Affairs of National and International Importance, Indian History, Geography, Polity, Environment and General Science. Here in this article, we have shared below the most important topics of Current Affairs that have high chances to be asked in the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 exam. Go through these important Current Affairs topics and start your preparations now for the exam.

Get UPPSC Current Affairs on Daily, Weekly & Monthly basis here

Let's first have a look at the exam pattern of Prelims exam:

Paper

Marks

Total Questions

Duration

Negative Marking

General Studies I

200

150

2 Hours

1/3rd Marks for Wrong Answers

General Studies II (CSAT) - Qualifying

200

100

2 Hours

UPPSC PCS Important Current Affairs Topics 2020

Get here the complete list of highly important Current Affairs topics that are expected to be asked in the UPPSC PCS Prelims, Mains as well as Interview round. These important topics have been listed after going through UPPSC Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Previous Years' Question Papers. The Previous Years trends show that the Current Affairs is one among the most important sections of the UPPSC Civil Services exam. The question paper contains majority of the questions from the Current Affairs section. Considering this, we have chalked out a complete list of latest events of national and international importance. Let's now have a look at the important topics below:

Coronavirus Outbreak

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh

Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan

AatmaNirbhar Bharat

Ayodhya Verdict

MSME Definition

Moddy's Projection of Indian Economy

UP Budget 2019-20, 2020-21

Swachh Bharat Mission

Universal Old Age Pension scheme

Iran nuclear deal

Krishi Kumbh Mela

Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY Scheme

Triple Talaq Bill

Ease of Doing Business

National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam

Decriminalisation of Politics

Budget 2020

US & China Trade war

Economic Survey 2019

Data Protection - Technology and Privacy

G7 Summit

Supreme Court Judgements

SAARC vs BIMSTEC

Reconstitution of Cabinet Sub-committees

India & Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

Kisan Credit Card KCC

Interstate water disputes

India's air pollution

Artificial Intelligence

Cryptocurrency

Issues concerning Elections in India

Election funding

Impact of Social Media

Cyber Security

Increasing Heat Waves

Women Safety

Uniform civil code

Rural Women Empowerment

Controversy over changing the Constitution

Extreme Weather and Health Hazards

Section 377: Constitutionality Vs Morality

Police Reforms in India

Data Localisation

India’s growing underwater capability

National Policy on Biofuels

Privatisation of certain Healthcare Services

Live streaming of SC proceedings

Marital rape

Doubling the Farmer’s income

The merger of PSU banks

Power & Role of RBI

Privatisation of Air India

Minimum Support Price

Capital Punishment/death sentence

Non Performing Assets

Politics and Economics of farm loan waiver

National Medical Commission Bill

Current & future prospect of Indian economy

Mob lynching

Digital Economy

RTI amendments

Kashmir unrest & dispute

Lokpal, Lokayukt

US withdrawals from various International alliances

Indo-China LAC Border Dispute

Parliamentary disruptions

Watch this space for frequent updates on important current affairs topics.

Related Stories