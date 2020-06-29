UPPSC PCS 2020: Important Current Affairs Topics expected for UPPCS Prelims Exam

UPPSC Current Affairs 2020: UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Recruitment 2020 is active @uppsc.up.nic.in to fill 200 vacancies of Group A and Group B officers in UP State Civil Services. The UPPSC PCS Recruitment is carried out through Prelims and Mains exam. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will be conducting the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 exam on 11 October 2020 for recruitment of various posts such as Sub Registrar, Assistant Prosecuting Officer, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Statistical Officer, Child Development Project Officer, Assistant Controller Legal Measurement, Labour Enforcement Officer, District Audit Officer and District Programme Officer along with Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO).

UPPSC PCS is a three tier exam - Prelims, Mains & Interview. The first round for selection of candidates is that of Preliminary Exam. The UPPSC Prelims exam is conducted in objective multiple choice questions (MCQ) format. The Prelims exam is consist of two papers - General Studies I and General Studies II (CSAT), in line with the UPSC IAS Exam Pattern. In the GS I Paper, questions are asked from Current Affairs of National and International Importance, Indian History, Geography, Polity, Environment and General Science. Here in this article, we have shared below the most important topics of Current Affairs that have high chances to be asked in the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 exam. Go through these important Current Affairs topics and start your preparations now for the exam.

Let's first have a look at the exam pattern of Prelims exam:

Paper Marks Total Questions Duration Negative Marking General Studies I 200 150 2 Hours 1/3rd Marks for Wrong Answers General Studies II (CSAT) - Qualifying 200 100 2 Hours

UPPSC PCS Important Current Affairs Topics 2020

Get here the complete list of highly important Current Affairs topics that are expected to be asked in the UPPSC PCS Prelims, Mains as well as Interview round. These important topics have been listed after going through UPPSC Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Previous Years' Question Papers. The Previous Years trends show that the Current Affairs is one among the most important sections of the UPPSC Civil Services exam. The question paper contains majority of the questions from the Current Affairs section. Considering this, we have chalked out a complete list of latest events of national and international importance. Let's now have a look at the important topics below:

Coronavirus Outbreak Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan AatmaNirbhar Bharat Ayodhya Verdict MSME Definition Moddy's Projection of Indian Economy UP Budget 2019-20, 2020-21 Swachh Bharat Mission Universal Old Age Pension scheme Iran nuclear deal Krishi Kumbh Mela Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY Scheme Triple Talaq Bill Ease of Doing Business National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam Decriminalisation of Politics Budget 2020 US & China Trade war Economic Survey 2019 Data Protection - Technology and Privacy G7 Summit Supreme Court Judgements SAARC vs BIMSTEC Reconstitution of Cabinet Sub-committees India & Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Kisan Credit Card KCC Interstate water disputes India's air pollution Artificial Intelligence Cryptocurrency Issues concerning Elections in India Election funding Impact of Social Media Cyber Security Increasing Heat Waves Women Safety Uniform civil code Rural Women Empowerment Controversy over changing the Constitution Extreme Weather and Health Hazards Section 377: Constitutionality Vs Morality Police Reforms in India Data Localisation India’s growing underwater capability National Policy on Biofuels Privatisation of certain Healthcare Services Live streaming of SC proceedings Marital rape Doubling the Farmer’s income The merger of PSU banks Power & Role of RBI Privatisation of Air India Minimum Support Price Capital Punishment/death sentence Non Performing Assets Politics and Economics of farm loan waiver National Medical Commission Bill Current & future prospect of Indian economy Mob lynching Digital Economy RTI amendments Kashmir unrest & dispute Lokpal, Lokayukt US withdrawals from various International alliances Indo-China LAC Border Dispute Parliamentary disruptions

