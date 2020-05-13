UPPSC Previous Year Papers with Answer Key: PDF Download PCS Exam 2020 Solved Question Papers

UPPSC Exam Papers: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will be conducting the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 exam on 21 June 2020 in offline mode to fill 200 vacancies in UP Civil Services to the posts of Range Forest Officer (RFO), Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Sub Registrar, Assistant Prosecuting Officer, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Child Development Project Officer, District Audit Officer (Revenue Audit) and others. The vacancies are very less and candidatures are high. In such a high competition, cracking the UPPSC Exam with high scores becomes essential in order to get recruitment. Candidates need to build smart exam preparation strategy and practice UPPSC Previous Year Question Papers in order to improve their speed, accuracy and boost their performance.

Get UPPSC Detailed Syllabus & Exam Pattern of PCS Exam

By practicing UPPSC Previous year papers of last 7 years, candidates amplify their chances of clearing the UPPSC PCS Prelims & Mains Exam with flying colours. In this article, we have compiled UPPSC Previous Year Question Papers along with their answer keys. Also, we have solved the complete UPPSC Exam Paper of 2019 year for the ease of candidates. Practice the solved paper given below and download the PDF Files of Previous Year Papers of UPPSC exam and prepare for prelims now:

Now, let's have a look at the complete solved previous year paper of UPPSC PCS Exam held in the year 2019 below:

UPPSC Previous Year Paper 2019 - Set–D - GS Paper–I

1. The newly appointed Managing Director I.M.F. is

(a) Kristalina Georgieva

(b) Christine Lagarde

(C) Raghuram Rajan

(d) Surjit Bhalla

2. The National Programme launched on October 10, 2019 by the Indian Government to encourage talented children to enrich their skills is

(a) LAKSHYA

(b) PRATIBHA

(c) DIIRUV

(d) PARIVARIAN

3. Match List — I with List — II and select the correct answer from (the codes given below the lists:

List—I List—II A. Thomas Cook B. Greta Thunberg C. Dr. Lisha Kiran D. Carrie Lam 1. Recipient of Bharat-Bharati Award 2. Hong Kong Leader 3. Environmental Activist 4. British Tour and Travel Company

Codes:

A B C D

(a) 1 2 3 4

(b) 4 2 3 1

(c) 1 3 4 2

(d) 4 3 1 2

4. The 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics was given to a woman for the second time. name the first woman who was earlier awarded this prize.

(a) Esther Duflo

(b) Gerty Theresa Cor

(c) Maria Goeppert

(d) Elinar Ostrom

5. Rural Sanitation Strategy launched by Ministry of Jal Shakti in September 2o19 relates to which of the following periods?

(a) 2019-2035

(b) 2019-2029

(c) 2019-2022

(d) 2019-2024

6. Central institute of Indian languages is located at of the following places?

(a) Varanasi

(b) Mysore

(c) New Delhi

(d) Shimla

7. India aims to achieve land degradation neutrality by the year

(a) 2025

(b) 2030

(c) 2035

(d) 2040

8. Which Geosynchronous Satellite launch Vehicle was used by ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2 craft?

(a) GSLV - MK III - M1

(b) GSLV - MK II - M2

(c) GSLV - MK V - MS

(d) GSLV - Mk V - M4

9. Which of the following statements about India’s largest Charkha is/are true?

1. IL was inaugurated in Noida.

2. It is made of used plastic waste.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

Codes:

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

10. Which or the following organism has white blood?

(a) Lizard

(b) Cockroach

(c) House bug

(d) Mosquito

11. Nitrogen fixing bacteria make combination with cells of the roots of

(a) Pulses

(b) Rice

(c) Wheat

(d) Sugarcane

12. What happens when some charge is placed on a soap bubble?

(a) Its radius increases

(b) Its radius decreases

(c) The bubble collapses

(d) None of the above

13. Which of the following pars is NOT correctly matched?

(a) Oxytocin Hormone

(b) Aspartame Synthetic sweetener

(c) Neoprene Specialized rubber

(d) Rayon Modified starch

14. Which of the following substances is NOT a protein?

(a) Cotton

(b) Hair

(c) Spider silk

(d) Hoof

15. A liquid remains hot or cold for a long time in thermos flask because there is no loss or gain of heat by

(a) Conduction

(b) Convection and radiation

(c) Both (a) and (b)

(d) None of the above

16. Which of the following glands in human body both as a endocrine gland as well as an exocrine gland?

(a) Adrenal gland

(b) Lacrimal gland

(c) Pancreas

(d) Thyroid

17. Which one of the following materials contains calcium?

(a) China clay

(b) Corundum

(c) Gypsum

(d) Talc

18. Which one of the following is NOT correctly matched?

(Substance) (Use) (a) Silver bromide (b) silver iodide (c) Lithium bicarbonate (d) Milk of magnesia artificial photosynthesis artificial rain treatment of rheumatism antacid

19. Tulsi plant has medicinal values due to the presence of the following

(a) Inorganic Acid

(b) Organic Acid

(C) Phenols and Flavonoids

(d) None of the above

20. What is true about ecosystem?

(a) Primary Consumers are least dependent Upon Producer

(b) Primary Consumers are out-number producers

(c) Producers more than Primary Consumers

(d) Secondary Consumers are the largest and most powerful

21. With reference to Eutrophication, which of the following statements is/are correct?

1. It is a phenomenon of nutrient enrichment of a water body.

2. It depletes dissolved oxygen of the water.

Codes:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

22. The environment modified by human activities is called

(a) Natural environment

(b) Anthropogenic environment

(c) Urban environment

(d) Modem environment

23. Which of the following statement is NOT true?

(a) Species diversity increases from equator towards poles.

(b) Tropics harbour more species than temperate areas.

(c) Greatest biodiversity occurs in Amazon can rain forest.

(d) Species diversity decreases from temperate areas towards poles.

24. Which one of the following is the well known example of bio indicator of air pollution?

(a) Lichens

(b) Methyl mercury

(c) Rose plant

(d) Sunflower

25. Which of the following is NOT correctly matched?

(a) Desalination Sea water

(b) Reverse osmosis Potable water

(c) Denaturation Proteins

(d) Pasteurisation Tea

26. Which of the following is an example of herbicide?

(a) Sodium chlorate

(b) Potassium permanganate

(c) Bleaching powder

(d) None of the above

27. The gas, which is emitted in the paddy fields and increases the earth’s temperature is

(a) Nitrogen

(b) Carbon dioxide

(c) Carbon monoxide

(d) Methane

28. At which of the following places is the Secretariat of the International Solar Alliance (I.S.A.) located at present?

(a) Paris

(b) New Delhi

(c) Gurugram

(d) New York

29. The First Union Territory India to run 100 percent on solar energy is

(a) Andaman-Nicobar

(b) Chandigarh

(c) Diu

(d) Puducherry

30. Given below are two statements, one is labelled as Assertion (A) and the other s Reason (k)

Assertion (A): There is a positive relation between Human Development Index (HDI) and Sustainable

Development Goals (SDG) ranking of Indian State.

Reason (R): The underlying dimension of SDC targets are closely related to education and health aspect.

Select the Correct answer from the codes given below:

Codes:

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A)

(b) I3oth (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A)

(c) (A) is true, but (R) is false

(d) (A) is false, but (R) is true

31. Multidimensional poverty index includes:

i. Health

ii. Education

iii. Living Standard

Select correct answer from the codes given below:

Codes:

(a) only i is correct

(b) only ii and iii are correct

(c) only i and ii are correct

(d) i, ii and iii are correct

32. Arrange the following events in chronological order of their commencement and select correct answer from the codes given below:

I. Wild Life (Protection) Act

II. Biological Diversity Act

III. Project Tiger

IV. Project Elephant

Codes:

(a) I, II, III, IV

(b) I, III, IV, II

(c) II, III, IV, I

(d) II, III, I, IV

33. Under the Civil Registration System (CRS). It is legally mandatory to register birth and death events within how many days in India?

(a) 15 days

(b) 21 days

(c) 26 days

(d) 30 days

34. National Family, Health Survey (NFHS — 5 does not include

(a) High blood-pressure

(b) Diabetes

(C) HIV Test

(d) Registration of death

35. The Environmental Kuznets Curve (EKC) shows the relationship between per capita GDP and environmental loss. What is the shape of Environmental Kuznets Curve?

(a) Inverted 'U’ shaped

(b) inverted 'V’ shaped

(c) inverted 'L’ shaped

(d) None of these

36. Given below are two statements, one is labelled as Assertion (A) and the other as Reason ®.

Assertion (A): Sustainable development is important for well being of human society.

Reason (R): Sustainable development is kind of development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

Codes:

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A)

(b) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A)

(C) (A) is true, but (R) is false

(d) (A) is false, but (R) is true

37. Which of the following Direct Benefit Scheme (DBS) has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Record’ as the world’s largest Direct Benefit Scheme?

(a) MGNREGA

(b) PAIIAL

(c) NSAP

(d) None of the above

38. With reference to the National Food Security Act, which of the following statement is/are correct?

I. It will cover up to 75 percent rural and 50 percent urban population.

II. Special focus on nutritional support to women and children.

III. Eldest woman of above 18 years age will be head of house hold.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below;

(a) I and II are correct

(b) II and III are correct

(C) I, II and III are correct

(d) None of these

39. With reference to the measures of Tenancy Reform in India. Which of the statements is/are correct?

1. Regulation of rent

2. Security of tenure

3. Continent of ownership on tenants

Select the correct answer using codes given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

40. with reference to the functions or Public Sector in India. Which of the following statements is/are correct?

I. To provide public utility resources

II. To build social and economic overhead capital

III. To ensure balanced regional and sectoral growth

IV. To pursue egalitarian goals

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) I, II and III are correct

(b) II, III and IV are correct

(C) I, II, III and IV are correct

(d) I, III and IV are correct

41. In the Suez Canal region, the correct order of lakes lying from North to South direction is

(a) Lake Timsah — Little Bitter lake — Great Bitter Lake — Lake Manzala

(b) Great Bitter Lake — Little Bitter Lake - Lake Timsah — Lake Manzala

(C) Lake Manzala - Great Bitter Lake — Little Bitter Like — Lake Timsah

(d) Lake Manzala — Lake Timsah - Great Bitter Lake - Little Bitter Lake

42. Telegraphic Plateau is a part of

(a) North Atlantic Ridge

(b) South Atlantic Ridge

(c) Indian Ocean Ridge

(d) None of these

43. Match List - I with List - II and select the correct answer using the codes given below the lists:

List-I (Different name of tropical cyclone) List-II (Country) A. willy-willies B. Taifu C. Baguio D. Hurricanes 1. Philippines 2. Australia 3. Japan 4. U.S.A.

Codes:

A B C D

(a) 3 4 1 2

(b) 2 3 4 1

(c) 1 3 2 4

(d) 2 3 1 4

44. Which one of the following cities is NOT located on the Trans-Siberian rail route?

(a) Kazan

(b) Omsk

(c) Sochi

(d) Chita

45. Which of the following is NOT correctly matched?

(Wind) (Country)

(a) Santa Ana California

(b) Haboob Sudan

(c) Yamo Japan

(d) Mistral Australia

46. Match List - I with List — II and select the correct answer using the codes given below the lists?

List—I (Coal Fields) List—II (Located) A. Talchir B. Karnapura C. singroli D. Sinyreni 1. Damodar valley 2. Son valley 3. Godavar valley 4. Mahanadi valley

Codes:

A B C D

(a) 4 1 2 3

(b) 3 2 1 4

(c) 2 4 3 1

(d) 1 3 2 4

47. Which one of the following peaks is NOT located in India?

(a) Gurla Mandhata

(b) Namcha Barwa

(c) Kamet

(d) Nanga Parbat

48. The winter rains caused by western disturbance in North Western Plain of India gradually decrease from

(a) East to West

(b) West o East

(c) North to South

(d) South to North

49. In which of the following rivers, the upper course Contains fresh water but saline water flowing at the lower part?

(a) Barak river

(b) Luni river

(c) Ghaggar river

(d) None of the above

50. ‘Moribund Delta’ is a subdivision of which of the following Delta?

(a) Krishna-Godawari Delta

(b) Mahanadi Delta

(c) Bengal Delta

(d) Cauvery Delta

51. Given below are two statements one is labelled as Assertion (A) and the other as Reason (R).

Assertion (A): Sugarcane and sugar production in U.P. is more than Maharashtra but productivity is less.

Reason (R): Most of the sugar factories in Maharashtra are in cooperative sector.

Codes:

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A)

(b) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is the Correct explanation of (A)

(c) (A) is true, but (R) is false

(d) (A) is false, but (R) is true

52. Which of the following is NOT correctly matched?

(a) Dam Copper coin

(b) Desai Revenue Collector

(c) Diwan Revenue Chief of a Province

(d) Jarib A type of tax

53. Match List - I with List - II and select the correct answer using the Codes given below:

List-I List-II A. Mulla Daud B. Damodar Kavi C. Somnath D. Amir Khusro 1. Chandayan 2. Ashiqa 3. Padmavati Katha 4. Rag Vibodh

Codes:

A B C D

(a) 1 3 2 4

(b) 1 3 4 2

(c) 2 4 1 3

(d) 1 2 3 4

54. Who among the following kings had given patronage to Tansen before Akbar?

(a) Raja Ramchandra Singh of Bhata

(b) Rajbahadur of Malwa

(c) Uday Singh of Mewar

(d) Muzaffar Shah of Gujarat

55. Match List - I with List — II and select the correct answer from the codes given below the lists:

List—I (Ruling Dynasties) List—II (Capitals) A. Pallava B. Pandya C. Yadava D. Kaktiya 1. Warangal 2. Kanchi 3. Madura 4. Devagiri

Codes:

A B C D

(a) 2 1 4 3

(b) 2 3 4 1

(c) 1 2 3 4

(d) 2 4 3 1

56. Arrange the following monuments in a chronological order and Select the correct answer from the Codes given below:

I. Rubia Daurani's Tomb, Aurangabad

II. Shershah Suri's Tomb, Sasaram

III. Humayun's Tomb, Delhi

IV. Atala Mosque, Jaunpur

Code:

(a) I, II, IV, III

(b) Iv, II, III, I

(c) II, I, III, IV

(d) III, IV, II, I

57. With reference to Mansabdari system, which of the statements is/are correct?

1. Mansabdari system was the official nobility of the state, started by Akbar.

2. A Mansabdari was hereditary.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

Codes:

(a) 1 Only

(b) Both 1 and 2

(c) 2 only

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

58. Match List - I with List - II and select the correct answer from the codes given below the lists:

List - I List - II A. Treaty of Allahabad B. Treaty of Manglore C. Treaty of Salbai D. Treaty of Madras 1. 1782 2. 1784 3. 1769 4. 1765

Codes:

A B C D

(a) 4 2 3 1

(b) 2 4 3 1

(c) 4 2 1 3

(d) 2 4 1 3

59 Arrange the following events in a chronological order and select correct answer from the codes given below:

I. Poona Pact

II. Gandhi-Irvin Agreerment

III. Cripps Mission

IV. Civil Disobedience Movement

Codes:

(a) IV, II, III, I

(b) II, IV, I, III

(c) IV, II, I, III

(d) III, I, IV, II

60. With reference to the Civil Administration in 1905, which of the statements which of the statements is/are correct?

1. Lord Curzon decided to rearrange the provincial boundaries.

2. A new province was constituted, called East Bengal and Assam.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) Both 1 and 2

(c) 2 only

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

61. Who prepared "C.R. Formula" to remove the political deadlock between Muslim League and Indian National Congress?

(a) Jawaharlal Nehru

(b) Rajgopalachari

(c) Chittaranjan Das

(d) V. P. Menon

62. 'The Rise and Growth of Economic Nationalism in India’ was written by

(a) Partha Sarthi Gupta

(b) S. Gopal

(c) B. R. Nanda

(d) Bipin Chandra

63. In which of the following the provisions for the protection and improvement of environment and safeguarding or forests and wildlife' are found in the Constitution of India?

(a) Only in the Directive Principles of State Policy

(b) Only in the Fundamental Duties

(c) Both (a) and (b)

(d) None of the above

64. With reference to Panchayats which of the statements is/are correct?

1. Fifty percent seats shall be reserved for the women of SC/ST categories.

2. Gram Sabha is a body consisting of all person living in the village.

3. There will be a Panchayat at intermediate level.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

Codes:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) 3 only

65. Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS), a Social Movement has been associated with which of the following in India?

(a) RTE Act

(b) RTI Act

(c) MGNREGA

(d) National Health Mission (NHM)

66. National Social Assistance programme does not include the following scheme for 'Below Poverty Line' households

(a) National Family Benefit Scheme

(b) Annapurna

(c) Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojna

(d) All of the above

67. Who said India is a Quasi-Federal state?

(a) Lord Bryce

(b) Ivor Jannigs

(c) H. J. Laski

(d) K. C. wheare

68. Arrange the following events in a chronological order and select the correct answer from the codes given below:

I. Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession.

II. Constitution of India was enforced.

III. Accession to India ratified by the Sovereign Constituent Assembly or Jammu and Kashmir.

IV. New Constitution of the State of Jammu and Kashmir came into force.

Codes:

(a) I, III, IV, II

(b) III, IV, I, II

(c) I, II, III, IV

(d) IV, III II, I

69. Given below are two statements, one is labelled as Assertion (A) and the other as Reason (R).

Assertion (A): The Supreme Court of India has exclusive jurisdiction regarding Constitutional validity of Central laws.

Reason (R): The Supreme Court is the Guardian of the Indian Constitution

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

Codes:

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A)

(b) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A)

(c) (A) is true, but (R) is false

(d) (A) is false, but (R) is true

70. National Panchayati Raj Day in India is celebrated on

(a) 26 January

(b) 2 October

(c) 21 April

(d) 24 April

71. Which of the following Article was inserted by the 42nd Constitution Amendment to provide for participation of workers in management?

(a) Article 38

(b) Article 39A

(c) Article 45

(d) Article 43A

72. What is the legal nature of the Preamble of the Constitution?

(a) It is enforceable

(b) It is not enforceable

(c) It may be enforced in special circumstances

(d) None of the above

73. Which of the following is correct about the heading of the Article 162 of the Constitution of India?

(a) Executive Power of State

(b) Conditions of Governors office

(c) Term of the office of Governor

(d) Extension or Executive Power of State

74. Which of the following temples is also known as Khajuraho of Vidarbha?

(a) Markandeshwar

(b) Kailash

(c) Manudevi

(d) Bhimashankar

75. Match List — I with List - II and select the correct answer using the codes given below the lists:

List—I (Typhoon/Hurricane August-September 2019) List—II (Most affected country) A. Dorian B. Hagibis C. Lekima D. Mitag 1. Bahamas 2. China 3. Jeju, South Korea 4. Japan

Codes:

A B C D

(a) 1 2 4 3

(b) 1 4 2 3

(c) 4 2 3 1

(d) 3 4 2 1

76. In October, 2019 India announced to establish a High commission in which African country?

(a) Renin

(b) Gambia

(c) Guinia

(d) Sierra Leone

77. According to NITI Aayog which of the following sates is at the top in the India Innovation Index 2019?

(a) Tamil Nadu

(b) Maharashtra

(c) Haryana

(d) Karnataka

78. 'The author of the Booker Prize Winner 2019 book's “Girl, Women, Other” is

(a) Margaret Atwood

(b) Elif shafak

(c) Salman Rushdic

(d) Bernadine Evaristo

79. Whom did P.V. Sindhu beat to win the first ever Gold Medal for lndia in women's Single Badminton Championship in the final match?

(a) Carolina Marin

(b) Tai Tzu Ying

(c) Nozomi Okuhara

(d) None of these

80. Which hydropower plant in Bhutan was inaugurated recently by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

(a) Chhukha Power Plant

(b) Dagachhu Power Plent

(c) Kurichha Power Plant

(d) Mangdechhu Power Plant

81. The book ‘Venushilpa’ by Chitracharya Upendra Maharathi relates to which of the following form of arts?

(a) Jewellery

(b) Painting

(c) Bamboo art

(d) Marble Carvine

82. Which among the following was the first JO0 percent organic state in the world?

(a) Queensland (Australia)

(b) California (United States of America)

(c) Sikkim (India)

(d) Quebec (Canada)

83. Para athlete Deepa Malik, Who has been awarded Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2O19, belongs to the sport

(a) Badminton

(b) Discus throw

(c) Shot put

(d) Weight lifting

84. United Nation Climate Action Summit 2019 was held at which of the following cities?

(a) Paris

(b) Geneva

(c) Doha

(d) New York

85. Use of polished rice in human diet causes the following disease

(a) Beriberi

(b) Goitre

(c) Night blindness

(d) Colour blindness

86. Which of the following pairs is NOT correctly matched?

(Vitamin) (Rich Source)

(a) vitamin B6 Rice bran

(b) vitamin B2 Cod-liver oil

(c) vitamin E Wheat germ oil

(d) vitanin K Alfalfa

87. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other as Reason (R).

Assertion (A): Most of the vitamins are not synthesised in human body.

Reason (R): Human organs synthesise only essential micronutrients.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

Codes:

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation nf (A)

(b) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A)

(c) (A) is true, but (R) is false

(d) (A) is false, but (R) is true

88. Match List - I with List — II and select the correct answer from the codes given below the lists:

List-I List—II A. Kevlar B. Taxol C. Zinc Phosphide D. Nitrocellulose 1. Explosive 2. Synthetic Fibre 3. Anticancer drug 4. Rodenticide

Codes:

A B C D

(a) 2 4 3 1

(b) 2 3 4 1

(c) 4 3 1 2

(d) 3 1 2 4

89. A sample of any of the following substances disappears after sometime when exposed to air like camphor, naphthalene or dry ice. This phenomenon is called

(a) Sublimation

(b) Evaporation

(e) Diffusion

(d) Radiation

90. The phenomenon used in optical fibre for transmission of light energy is

(a) Total internal reflection

(b) Diffraction

(c) Scattering

(d) Refraction

91. Which of the following statements about enzymes is/are correct?

1. They are biocatalysts.

2. They perform their action on the site where they are produced.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

Codes:

(a) l only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

92. Mother's milk provides almost complete diet to the new-born, but it lacks the following

(a) Iron

(b) Calcium

(c) Magnesium

(d) Potassium

93. Arrange the following substances in chronological order of their first synthesis in lab:

1. Black gold

2. Fullerene

3. Graphene

4. Kevlar

Select correct answer from the codes given below:

Codes:

(a) 1 2 3 4

(b) 4 2 3 1

(c) 2 4 3 1

(d) 4 1 2 3

94. Bibliometry is

(a) Function of Library Network

(b) Information Management Service

(c) Information Management Tool

(d) Library Service

95. Which one of the following is associated with 'Albedo'?

(a) Transmitting power

(b) Absorbing power

(c) Emissive power

(d) Reflecting power

96. With reference to the Deep carbon Observatory (DCO) which of the following statements is/are correct?

1. It is Global Research Programme to outreach role of carbon on earth.

2. It conducts field observations of deep microbial ecosystem.

Select the Correct answer using the codes given below:

Codes:

(a) l only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

97. Which of the following is NOT correctly matched?

(a) Cartagena Protocol Biosafety

(b) Stockholm Convention Persistent organic pollutant

(c) Montreal Protocol Ozone layer

(d) Kyoto Protocol Save water

98. Given below are two statements, one is labelled as Assertion (A) and the other as Reason (R).

Assertion (A): Maximum numbers of the species or butterflies are found in tropical countries.

Reason (R): Butterflies cannot tolerate low temperatures.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

Codes:

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R)is the correct explanation of (A)

(b) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A)

(c) (A) is true but (R) is false

(d) (A) is false but (R) is true

99. The amount of energy during transfer from one tropic level to another in an ecosystem

(a) Increases

(b) Decreases

(c) Remains constant

(d) May increase or decrease

100. Which of the following is associated with biological nitrogen fixation?

(a) Red algae

(b) Brown algae

(c) green algae

(d) Blue-green algae

101. Smog is essentially caused by the atmospheric presence of

(a) Oxygen and ozone

(b) Ozone and nitrogen

(c) Oxygen and nitrogen

(d) Oxide of nitrogen and sulphur

102. The 'Global — 500’ Award is given for rare achievement in which of the following fields?

(a) Gene preservation

(b) Environment conservation

(c) Population control

(d) Pollution control

103. Black-hole is

(a) a flight recorder in aeroplane

(b) a Spot on the sun

(c) a place in Antarctica

(d) a collapsed star

104. The most biodiversity rich area in India is

(a) Gangetic plain

(b) Trans Himalayas

(c) Westerm Ghats

(d) Central India

105. Which of the following is a Nodal Institution for implementation or Sustainable Development Goals in India?

(a) Planning Commission

(b) Disinvestment Commission

(c) NITI Aayog

(d) Finance Commission

106. Arrange the following Committees formed for small scale sector in a chronological order and select the correct answer from the Codes given below:

I. Nayak Committee

II. Abid Hussain Committee

III. S.S. Kohli Committee

IV. Karve Committee

Codes:

(a) I, II, IV, III

(b) III, II, I, IV

(c) IV, II, I, III

(d) I, II, III, IV

107. Match List - I with List - II and select the correct answer using the codes given below the lists:

List — I (programme) List - II (Launch Year) A. National Programme for Control of Blindness B. Integrated child Development Scheme C. National Leprosy Eradication Programme D. National Rural Health Mission 1. 1975 2. 1976 3. 2005 4. 1983

Codes:

A B C D

(a) 1 2 3 4

(b) 2 4 1 3

(c) 2 1 4 3

(d) 4 3 2 1

108. Given below are two statements, one is labelled us Assertion (A) and the other as Reason (R).

Assertion (A): The labour force participation rate falling sharply in the recent years for females in India.

Reason (R): The decline in labour force participation rate is due to the improved family income and increase in education.

Select the correct answer from codes given below:

Codes:

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A)

(b) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A)

(c) (A) is true, but (R) is false

(d) (A) is false, but (R) is true

109. The Dependency Ratio in India is declining because

(a) Population of 0-14 years is relatively high

(b) Population of 60 years and above is relatively high

(c) Population of 15-59 years is relatively high

(d) Population of 0-14 years and 60 years and above together are relatively high

110. Which of the following Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) will target in water availability for all and its permanent management upto 2030 in India?

(a) SDG-6

(b) SDG-7

(C) SDG-8

(d) SDG-9

111. Who has propounded the concept of ‘Limit to Growth'?

(a) Club of Rome

(b) UNESCO

(c) Brundtland Commission

(d) Agenda 21

112. The number of persons who remained unemployed for a major part of the year is called

(a) Usual status unemployment

(b) Daily status unemployment

(c) Weekly status unemployment

(d) None of the above

113. With reference to the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which of the statements is/are correct?

1. Companies Act 2014, introduces mandatory CSR.

2. Companies covered under this will have to spend atleast one percent of their annual net-profit in the activities under CSR.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 Only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

114. Physical Quality of Life Index (PQLI) is developed by

(a) Morris D. Morris

(b) UNDP

(c) Mehbub-ul-Haq

(d) None of the above

115. What is the India’s rank in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) in 2017?

(a) 100th

(b) 101th

(c) 104th

(d) 105th

116. Match List — I with List — II and select the correct answer using the codes given below the lists:

List-I (Vegetation Type) List-II (Region) A. Maquis B. Fynbos C. Chaparral D. Matorral 1. California 2. Mediterranean Sea Coastal Region 3. South Africa 4. Chile

Codes:

A B C D

(a) 2 3 4 1

(6) 4 3 2 1

(c) 3 4 1 2

(d) 4 2 3 1

117. Match List - I with List - II and select the correct answer using the codes given below the lists:

List-I (Country) List-II (Capital) A. Uzbekistan B. Tajikistan C. Kyrgyzstan D. Turkmenistan 1. Tashkent 2. Dushanbe 3. Bishkek 4. Ashgabat

Codes:

A B C D

(a) 1 2 3 4

(b) 1 2 4 3

(c) 1 3 4 2

(d) 1 4 2 3

118. Match List - I with List - II and select the correct answer using the codes given below the lists:

List—I (Natural vegetation) List—II (Region) A. Epiphytes B. Macia C. Baobab D. Cedars 1. Mediterranean 2. Equatorial 3. Sahara 4. Savanna

Codes:

A B C D

(a) 2 3 4 1

(b) 2 3 1 4

(c) 2 4 3 1

(d) 2 4 1 3

119. Which of the following is NOT correct matched?

(Tribe) (Place)

(a) Pygmy Congo basin

(b) Angami Nagaland

(c) Ainu Japan

(d) Khirghiz Sudan

120. Given below are two statements, one is labelled as Assertion (A) and the other as Reason (R).

Assertion (A): Indian Ocean has become the Military bases of many big powers.

Reason (R): There is a strong geo-political benefit in Indian Ocean and adjacent Countries.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

Codes:

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A)

(b) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A)

(c) (A) is true, but (R) is false

(d) (A) is false, but (R) is true

121. Which one of the following is the correct sequence of the hills of Central India located from West to East?

(a) Maikal, Satpura, Mahadeo and Chhotanagpur

(b) Satpura, Mahadeo, Maikal and chhotanagpur

(c) Maikal, Mahadeo, Satpura and chhotanagpur

(d) Satpura, Mahadeo, Chhotanagpur and Maikal

122. Given below are two statements, one is labelled as Assertion (A) and the other as Reason (R).

Assertion (A): The highest concentration of Seismic zones lies in Himalayan region in India.

Reason (R): There are many longitudnal thrust Zones in Himalayas.

Codes:

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the Correct explanation of (A)

(b) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A)

(c) (A) is true, but (R) is false

(d) (A) is false, but (R) is true

123. ‘Imphal Basin’ surrounded by Manipur hills is a fine example of

(a) Lacustrine plain

(b) Loess plain

(c) Glacial plain

(d) Alluvial plain

124. Which of the following rivers is famous for its fault valley drainage?

(a) Chambal

(b) Damodar

(c) Gandak

(d) Ramaganga

125. Which one of the following natural regions is known as ‘Land of Big Games’?

(a) Temperate Grassland

(b) Tropical Monsoon Region

(c) Hot Desert Region

(d) Tropical Savan Region

126. With reference to the Himalayan range, which of the Statements is/are correct?

1. The sedimentary rocks of the greater Himalayas were fossil less.

2. Marine livings fossils are found in the sedimentary rocks of lesser Himalayas.

3. Remains of human civilization are found in outer or Shivalik Himalayas.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

Codes:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 Only

(c) 1 and 3 Only

(d) 1, 2 and 3 Correct

127. Given below are two Statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the Other as Reason (R).

Assertion (A): Akbar, like Shershah, tried to regulate the currency of the state.

Reason (R): As in Shershah’s Currency, the chief copper coin of Akbar’s time was the Dam.

Select the correct answer from the code given below:

Codes:

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A)

(b) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) i not the correct explanation of (A)

(c) (A) is true, but (R) is false

(d) (A) is false, but (R) is true

128. Arrange the following battles in chronological order and select the correct answer from the codes given below:

I. Battle of Sarnal

II. Battle of Bilgrarn

III. Battle of Dharmat

IV. Battle of Jajau

Codes:

(a) II, I, III, IV

(b) II, III, IV, I

(c) III, II, I, IV

(d) III, I, II, IV

129. With reference to Hath Yog which of the following Statement is/are correct?

1. Hath Yog was practiced by Nathpanthis

2. Hath Yog technique was also adopted by the Sufis.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

Codes:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

130. Which one of the following is NOT the characteristic of ‘Iqta System’?

(a) Iqta was a revenue collection system

(b) Siyasatnama was the source of information for Iqta System

(c) Revenue from Iqta was directly deposited in Sultan’s account

(d) Muqti was supported to maintain troops out of the revenue Collected from Iqta

131. Which of the following is NOT correctly matched?

(Books) (Writers)

(a) Tabaqat-i-Nasiri Minhaj-us-Siraj-Juzjani

(b) Tarikh-i-Firozshahi Shams-i-Siraj-Afif

(c) Tughlaqnama Ibn Battuta

(d) Humayunnama Gulbadan Begam

132. In which year was the 'Native Marriage Act’ passed?

(a) 1870

(b) 1872

(c) 1874

(d) 1876

133. Match List - I with List — II and select the correct answer using the codes given below the lists:

List-I (Movement) List-II (Year) A. Pabna B. Eka C. Santhaj D. Tana Bhagat 1. 1855-56 2. 1873-85 3. 1922 4. 1914

Codes:

A B C D

(a) 1 2 4 3

(b) 2 3 1 4

(c) 3 1 4 2

(d) 4 3 2 1

134. Which of the following is NOT correctly matched?

(Event) (Year)

(a) Endran Navy Act 1927

(b) civil Disobedience Movement 1930

(c) Second Round Table Conference 1931

(d) The Communal Award 1933

135. Arrange the following events in a chronological order and select the correct answer from the codes given below:

I. Appointment of Simon commission

II. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

III. Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March

IV. Death of Ferozshah Mehta

Codes:

(a) IV, II, I, III

(b) IV, III, IV, III

(C) II, III. IV, I

(d) IV, III, II, I

136. The trial of the Officers of the I.N.A was held in

(a) Red Fort, Delhi

(b) GwaIior Fort

(c) Amer Fort, Jaipur

(d) Agra Fort

137. Given below are two statements, one is labelled as Assertion (A) and the other as Reason (R).

Assertion (A): The Asiatic Society of Bengal was established in the period of warren Hastings and he modestly declined the offer of President Ship of that learned body in favour of Sir William Jones.

Reason (R): Warren Hastings was himself a great scholar and an ardent orientalise who used to encourage the study of Sanskrit Persian and Arabic.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

Codes:

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A)

(b) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A)

(c) (A) is true, but (R) is false

(d) (A) is false, but (R) is true

138. With reference to the National Calendar, which of the statement is/are Correct?

1. The National calendar of India is based on Vikram Era.

2. The National calendar is adopted from January 26, 1950.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

139. In which year was accounting separated from auditing and Comptroller and Auditor General’s task only remained confined to auditing the Government Accounts?

(a) 1975

(b) 1977

(c) 1976

(d) 1981

140. Who opposed Planned Development in India?

(a) Mahatma Gandhi

(b) Jawaharlal Nehru

(c) Indira Gandhi

(d) Rajiv Gandhi

141. Given below are two statements, one is labelled as Assertion (A) and the other as Reason (R).

Assertion (A): Article 30 of the Constitution of India does not define the term 'minorities'.

Reason (R): The Constitution recognises only linguistic and religious minorities.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

Codes:

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A)

(b) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A)

(c) (A) is true, but (R) is false

(d) (A) is false, hut (R) is true

142. With reference to the federal system in India, which of the statements is/are correct?

1. States have no right to secede from the Union under the Constitution of India.

2. Just advocacy of secession will have the protection of freedom of expression.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

143. Which of the following is NOT correctly matched?

(a) Public Health and Sanitation State List

(b) Census Union List

(c) Allocation of seats in the Council of States Second Schedule

(d) Anti-Defection Tenth Schedule

144. How many items are there in the 11th schedule of the Constitution of India?

(a) 22

(b) 24

(c) 29

(d) 32

145. With reference to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) which one of the statements is/are correct?

1. It came into existence in 1977.

2. It is headed by the Cabinet Secretary.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

(a) Only 2

(b) Both 1 and 2

(c) Only 1

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

146. The provision of the sixth Schedule of Indian Constitution are applicable in which of the following states?

(a) Tripura

(b) Sikkim

(c) Naland

(d) All of the above

147. Which of the following is NOT correctly matched?

(a) Hubeas corpus 'To have the body of’

(b) Mandamus ‘We command’

(c) Prohibition ‘To be certified’

(d) QuO-Warranto ‘By what authority’

148. The Money Bill is defined in which Article of the Constitution of India?

(a) Article 109

(b) Article 110

(c) Article 111

(d) Article 112

149. Cross border oil pipeline inaugurated by P.M. Modi in September 2019 Connects which of the following cities?

(a) Motihari and Amlekhganj

(b) Darbhanga and Amlekhganj

(C) Motihari and Kathmandu

(d) None of these

150. Jaipur was listed as 'World Heritage Site' by the UNESCO 'World Heritage Committee' in its 43rd Session held in the city

(a) Baku (Azerbaizan)

(b) Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan)

(c) Istanbul (Turkey)

(d) Marakesh (Morocco)