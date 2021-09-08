UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2021 Cancelled: New Notification for 1370 Vacancies Soon on uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has cancelled the recruitment for the posts of Principal and Lecturer in State Polytechnic Institutions under the Technical Education Department (Diploma Sector) of the State Government against the advertisement number – 02/2017-18.

According to the official notice, the commission will re-issue the notification for the recruitment of a total of 1370 posts of Principal, Workshop Superintendent, Librarian and Lecturer (28 types). while there are expectations of notification to be issued by the commission in a week as per media reports.

Official Notice

According to media reports published on the basis of information received from the Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, the recruitment process has been cancelled due to an amendment in the prescribed rules for the aforesaid posts by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). However, in the meantime, the position regarding the candidates who applied for the recruitment becoming over-aged is not clear at the moment. It is believed that an update can be issued in this regard in the new notification to be issued by the commission.

In the pre-recruitment advertisement number - 02/2017-18, 13 vacancies of Principal were removed by the commission, while there were a total of 1248 vacancies of lecturers of various subjects. Out of which, 261 vacancies were declared for mechanical engineering, 230 for electrical engineering, 133 for civil engineering, 120 for electronics engineering, 132 for computer and other subjects.

The process of an application under the recruitment advertisement number – 02/2017-18 for the posts of Principal and Lecturer in Government Polytechnic Institutions was started on 25 January 2018 and continued till 7 February 2018. The application fee for the exam was Rs 105. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Official Website