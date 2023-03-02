UPPSC PRE Recruitment Notification 2023: Check PCS Exam Eligibility, Important Dates and Other Details

UPPSC PRE Notification 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is soon going to release the notification for the recruitment of 173 vacancies through the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2023. Candidates can apply online on the official website of the commission, once the notification is released. UPPSC PRE Application is expected to start tomorrow on the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

This year, the commission is expected to fill around 173 vacancies for recruitment of Sub Registrar, Assistant Prosecuting Officer (Transport), District Basik Shiksha Adhikari / Associate DIOS and Other equivalent administrative posts, District Administrative Officer, District Audit Officer (Revenue Audit), Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-I) / (Grade-II), Senior Lecturer, DIET, Chemist, Officer on Special Duty Computer, District Cane Officer, U.P. Agriculture Service Group "B" (Development Branch), Labour Enforcement Officer, Management Officer / Manager Estate Department, Technical Assistant Geophysics and Tax Assessment Officer.

Candidates can check the other details related to UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023 in the article given below:

UPPSC PRE 2023 Overview

The candidates can check the details regarding such as important dates, vacancy and othe important details related to UPPSC PCS Exam 2023 in the table below:

Name of the Exam Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Exam Name Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2023. Vacancies 173 Educational Qualification Graduation Selection Process Prelims Mains Interview UPPSC PCS Registration Dates 03 March to 03 April 2023 UPPSC PCS Exam Date to be announced Application Process Online Official Website www.uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PRE 2023 Vacancy Details

UPPSC is expected to fill around 173 vacancies for various posts. The candidates would be able to check the post-wise vacancy details once the notification is available:

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Sub Registrar, Assistant Prosecuting Officer (Transport) to be announced District Basik Shiksha Adhikari / Associate DIOS and Other equivalent administrative posts, District Administrative Officer to be announced District Audit Officer (Revenue Audit) to be announced Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-I) / (Grade-II) to be announced Senior Lecturer, DIET to be announced Chemist to be announced Officer on Special Duty Computer to be announced District Cane Officer, U.P. Agriculture Service Group "B" (Development Branch) to be announced Labour Enforcement Officer to be announced Management Officer / Manager Estate Department to be announced Technical Assistant Geophysics to be announced Tax Assessment Officer to be announced

UPPSC PRE 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidates can check the post-wise vacancy details below:

Sub Registrar, Assistant Prosecuting Officer (Transport) - Bachelor's Degree in Law

District Basik Shiksha Adhikari / Associate DIOS and Other equivalent administrative posts, District Administrative Officer - Master Degree in Any Stream.

District Audit Officer (Revenue Audit) - Bachelor's Degree in Commerce B.Com in Any Recognized University in India.

Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-I) / (Grade-II) Bachelor Degree in Science with Physics OR Mechanical Engineering. As one subject.

Senior Lecturer, DIET - Master's Degree with B.Ed.

Chemist - Master's Degree M.Sc in Organic Chemistry with 3 Years Experience.

Officer on Special Duty Computer - Computer Engineering Degree OR First Class Master Degree with PG Diploma in Computer and 1 Year Experience.

District Cane Officer, U.P. Agriculture Service Group "B" (Development Branch) - Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture.

Labour Enforcement Officer - Bachelor's degree in Economics OR Sociology or commerce and Post Graduate Diploma OR Postgraduate Degree in Law / Labour relations / Labor welfare / Labor Law / Commerce / Sociology / Social work / Social welfare / Trade Management / Personnel Management.

Management Officer / Manager Estate Department - Bachelor's Degree in Economics OR Sociology OR Commerce and PG Diploma OR PG Degree in Law / Labour Relation / Labour Welfare / Labour Law / Commerce / Sociology / Scoial Work / Social Welfare / Trade Management / Personnel Management.

Technical Assistant Geophysics - Master's Degree with 50% Marks Geophysics, Applied Geophysics, Geology or applied Geology (with Physics, Mathematics at the B.Sc. Level.

Tax Assessment Officer - Bachelor's Degree in Economics OR Commerce with 55% Marks.

UPPSC PRE 2023 Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of:

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam UPPSC PCS Mains Exam UPPSC PCS Interview

How to Apply for UPPSC Pre-Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates can apply online for the UPPSC PCS Pre Recruitment 2023 on the official website by following the steps given below:

First Step: Go to the official website and after clicking "Apply," the Candidate Registration page will appear. When you click the 'Candidate Registration' button next to Examination, the basic Registration form will appear. Candidates must double-check all of their information after completing the Basic Registration form. If any corrections or modifications are required, click the "Edit" button and make the necessary changes. When you're finished filling out all of the information, click the 'Submit' button. As a result, the first stage of registration will be completed. Following that, "Print Registration Slip" will be displayed, and you must print the Registration Slip by clicking on Print Registration Slip.

Second Step: Following the completion of the first stage procedure, the 'Fee to be deposited' will be displayed with the caption "Click here to deposit."

Third Step: After completing the second stage procedure, click on "Proceed for final submission of application form," which will display the 'format'. Candidates must fill out the form with all of the required information. The photo and signature, both duly scanned, must also be uploaded. The candidate must scan his or her photograph and signature in the appropriate size (the size will be mentioned at the specified space in the On-line application). This should also be kept in notice that the photo must be the latest passport size. In case the photo and signature, scanned in the prescribed size, are not uploaded, then the On-line system will not accept it.