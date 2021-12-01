UPPSC Pre Result 2021 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in: Download PCS, ACF, RFO Selection List PDF

UPPSC Pre Result 2021 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on uppsc.up.nic.in. Check Download Link Below.

UPPSC Pre Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the of the prelims exam conducted for PCS and ACF/RFO on its website (uppsc.up.nic.in). The commission has uploaded a PDF containing the roll number of all selected candidates for the mains exam. All candidates appeared in the exam can easily download UPPSC Result from this page through UPPSC Pre Result Link below:

UPPSC Pre Result Download Link

How to Download UPPSC PCS Result 2021 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link that reads, “ LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN P.C.S. & A.C.F./R.F.O. (PRELIMS) EXAM 2021”

Step 3: Download UPPSC Pre Result PDF

Step 4: Check Roll Numbers of Selected Candidates

UPPSC Pre Cut-Off

UPPSC PCS Cut-Off will be released after the declaration of final result on official website.

UPPSC Mains Exam 2021 for PCS and ACF/RFO

Around 7688 candidates are qualified in UP Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Prelims Exam and 678 candidates ACF/RFO Posts.

As per UPPSC PCS Result Notice, a total of 691173 applications were recivied from the candidates. Out of total, 321273 candidates participated in the exam.

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2021 is being done to fill 694 vacancies are available for D.S.P. & District Commandant Home Guards, Superintendent Jail, Excise Inspector and Other Posts.



