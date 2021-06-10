UPPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2021 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in: UP PCS Prelims Now Scheduled on 24 October

UPPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has again announced the revised exam dates for recruitment exams after reviewing the present situation. The commission has released an exam calendar on its website consisting of 14 exams.

According to the schedule released on the official website, the commission has decided to conduct UPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 Exam on 24 October. Similarly, other examinations will be conducted from 25 August to 10 April 2022.

Earlier, the commission had many examinations including PCS during the second wave of coronavirus. so a revised examination calendar had to be issued. The commission has uploaded a revised exam calendar for 2021 on 10 June 2021.

Download UPPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2021 PDF

Now the preliminary examination of PCS-2021 will be held on October 24, whereas earlier this examination was proposed on June 13. The examination had to be postponed due to the dreadful situation of corona infection.