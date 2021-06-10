South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 for Contract Medical Practitioner Posts, Online Interview on 18 June

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: South Eastern Railway (WR) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of “Contract Medical Practitioners’’ at Central Hospital Garden Reach for an initial period of one year or till replaced by UPSC selected doctors. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts on or before 14 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 14 June 2021

Online Interview Date: 18 June 2021

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

General Surgeon - 2 Posts

General Physician - 2 Posts

Plastic Surgeon - 1 Post

Opthalmologist - 1 Post

GDMO - 3 Posts

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For speciality in General Surgeon: - MBBS (recognized by MCI) and having MS/DNB in General Surgery.

For speciality in General Medicine: MBBS (recognized by MCI) and having MD/DNB in General Medicine.

For speciality in Plastic Surgeon: MBBS (recognized by MCI) having MCh/DNB in Plastic Surgery.

For speciality in Ophthalmology: (MBBS (recognized by MCI) having MS/DNB in Ophthalmology.

For GDMO: -MBBS (recognized by MCI).

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Salary

General Surgeon - Rs. 75,000/-p.m

General Physician - Rs 95,000/- p.m

Plastic Surgeon - Rs 1,05,000/-p.m

Opthalmologist - Rs 1,15,000/- p.m

GDMO - Rs.75,000/-p.m

Download South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021

Eligible candidates are advised to fill the details in the printed application form and send the scanned pdf of the signed application along with necessary attachments to the email ID ( med.recruit@ser.railnet.gov.in) on or before 14 June 2021. After scrutiny of the application received, the same will be shortlisted by the nominated committee based on the Educational and experience in the relevant field and the eligible candidates will only be interviewed through video call.