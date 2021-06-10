Western Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for Paramedical Categories in COVID-19 Isolation Wards

Western Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at wr.indianrailways.gov.in for 18 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Western Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021: Western Railway (WR) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse for three months to work in COVID-19 Isolation Wards of Vadodara Division (WR). The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can appear for walk-in-interview on 21 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 21 June 2021

Western Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 18 Posts

Western Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have a certificate as registered Nurse and Mid-Wife having passed 03 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. (Nursing).

Western Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 20 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Western Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 44900/- in L-7 with admissible allowance.

Download Western Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Western Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021

The eligible and willing candidates should report on 21 June 2021 from 10 AM to 5 PM at Divisional Railway Hospital, Pratapnagar, Vadodara-04, and the application form duly enclosed with necessary attested copies of testimonial and producing original certificate for verification during interview. The candidate should also bring two latest passport size photos along with them.

The candidate may note that they may be required to stay for one or more day. If required for which they will make their own arrangements. No TA/DA will be admissible to the candidates attending the interview.

