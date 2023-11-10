UPPSC RO ARO 2023 Last Date Extended till Nov 24; Apply Online for 411 Review / Assistant Review Officer on uppsc.up.gov.in

UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023: The UPPSC Samiksha/ Sahayak Samisksha Adhikari application date for 411 vacancies has been extended till Nov 24. Eligible candidates can apply online at uppsc.up.nic.in. Check Official Notice

UPPSC RO ARO Last Date Extended till Nov 24
UPPSC RO ARO Last Date Extended till Nov 24

UPPSC RO ARO 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) date to recruit candidates for the posts of 411 vacancies of Samiksha/Sahayak Samisksha Adhikari is extended. Now, candidates can apply for the posts till November 24, 2023. 

To fill Vacancies for Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) across the state, candidates will be selected depending on the results of the UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims and Mains examination 2023. The exam will be conducted in an offline format in pen and paper mode.

UPPSC RO ARO Last Date: Official Notice

UPPSC released the official notice on uppsc.up.nic.in on November 9, regarding the extension of the last date. The UPPSC has released the notice that the last to apply and submit the application for Samiksha/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari has been extended till Nov 24. Check the official notice below.

cyber securit

UPPSC RO/ARO Last Date Extension Notice

Click Here

UPPSC RO ARO Eligibility 2023

The UPPSC RO ARO eligibility criteria are specified by the commission in the official advertisement. Here are the key highlights of the UPPSC Eligibility Criteria for the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer posts tabulated below.

UPPSC RO ARO Eligibility 2023

Exam Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission

Post Name

Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari)

Minimum Age Limit

21 years

Age Relaxation

Differs as per category

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized University.

Nationality

Indian

Number of Attempts

No Restrictions

Experience

No previous experience is required

UPPSC RO ARO Age Limit

The age limit is one of the important parameters of the UPPSC RO ARO eligibility criteria. Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not exceed 40 years as of the prescribed date. The minimum and maximum UPPSC RO ARO age limits are tabulated below.

UPPSC RO ARO Age Limit

Minimum Age

21 years

Maximum Age

40 years

PH-55 years

Related Articles,

UPPSC RO ARO Online Application
UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus
UPPSC RO ARO Salary
UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Cut Off

FAQ

What is the last to apply for UPPSC RO ARO vacancies?

The last date to apply for UPPSC RO ARO is extended till November 24, 2023.

What is the age limit to apply for UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023?

Candidates between 18 and 21 years of age can apply for UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next