UPPSC RO ARO 2023 Last Date Extended till Nov 24; Apply Online for 411 Review / Assistant Review Officer on uppsc.up.gov.in

UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2023: The UPPSC Samiksha/ Sahayak Samisksha Adhikari application date for 411 vacancies has been extended till Nov 24. Eligible candidates can apply online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC RO ARO 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) date to recruit candidates for the posts of 411 vacancies of Samiksha/Sahayak Samisksha Adhikari is extended. Now, candidates can apply for the posts till November 24, 2023.

To fill Vacancies for Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) across the state, candidates will be selected depending on the results of the UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims and Mains examination 2023. The exam will be conducted in an offline format in pen and paper mode.

UPPSC RO ARO Last Date: Official Notice

UPPSC released the official notice on uppsc.up.nic.in on November 9, regarding the extension of the last date. The UPPSC has released the notice that the last to apply and submit the application for Samiksha/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari has been extended till Nov 24. Check the official notice below.

UPPSC RO/ARO Last Date Extension Notice Click Here

UPPSC RO ARO Eligibility 2023

The UPPSC RO ARO eligibility criteria are specified by the commission in the official advertisement. Here are the key highlights of the UPPSC Eligibility Criteria for the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer posts tabulated below.

UPPSC RO ARO Eligibility 2023 Exam Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Post Name Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari) Minimum Age Limit 21 years Age Relaxation Differs as per category Educational Qualification Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized University. Nationality Indian Number of Attempts No Restrictions Experience No previous experience is required

UPPSC RO ARO Age Limit

The age limit is one of the important parameters of the UPPSC RO ARO eligibility criteria. Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not exceed 40 years as of the prescribed date. The minimum and maximum UPPSC RO ARO age limits are tabulated below.

UPPSC RO ARO Age Limit Minimum Age 21 years Maximum Age 40 years PH-55 years

