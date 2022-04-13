UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam Date 2021 (Announced)@uppsc.up.nic.in, Download PDF Here

Uttar Pradesh PSC has announced the mains exam date for the post of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) on its website-uppsc.up.nic.in. Download PDF here.

UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam Date 2021 : Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the mains exam date for the post of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) on its website. Commission will conduct the mains exam for the post of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) from 24 April 2022 onwards.

All those who have qualified for the mains exam round for the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) post can download the UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam Date 2021 through the official website of UPPSC-uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the short notice released, UPPSC will conduct the mains exam date for the post of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) on 24/25/26 April 2022.

Exam for General Studies Paper I will be held in morning session on 24 April 2022. The Paper II for the Conventional including General Hindi will be conducted in Afternoon session on the 24 April 2022. The part 2 of the Hindi Vyakaran and others will be held in objective mode in evening sessio on 24 April 2022.

Exam for Hindi Essay will be held in Morning session on 25 April 2022. The conventional paper of Translation (Hindi)for Review Officer (RO) will be conducted on 25 April 2022 in Afternoon session. The exam of Conventional Translation for Urdu for Review Officer post will be held on 26 April 2022.

Candidates are advised to check the details exam schedule for the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) on its official website. You can download the UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam Date 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam Date 2021 Check Steps

Visit the official website.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads 'NOTICE REGARDING ADVT. A-2/E-1/2021 SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI/SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI ETC (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) (MAINS) EXAM.-2021' flashing on the homepage.

You will get the PDF of the UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam Date 2021 in a new window.

Download UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam Date 2021 and save it for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam Date 2021 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam Date 2021



